Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 17, 2025

ASB AUSTAL LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $3.90

Petra Capital rates ((ASB)) as Hold (3) -

Petra Capital lifted the FY25 EPS forecast for Austal by 3% but lowered FY26 by -12% after factoring in a $200m equity raise ($3.80/share) to fund around 50% of the US$300m capex for expansion of the US shipyard (FA2).

The broker cut the interest expense estimates due to the equity in the funding mix and is now forecasting a slower depreciation profile for FA2.

Target price cut to $3.77 from $4.07 but this was mainly due to a change to a blend of NTA, DCF and EV/Sales vs 1xFY25 NTA previously. Rating maintained at Hold.

This report was published on March 13, 2025.

Target price is $3.77 Current Price is $3.90 Difference: minus $0.13 (current price is over target).

If ASB meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.43, suggesting upside of 12.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 13.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.3, implying annual growth of 248.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 13.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of 12.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $8.27

Goldman Sachs rates ((CKF)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs highlights likely near-term margin improvement for Collins Foods in its KFC European operations, particularly in the Netherlands and Germany, after analysing the recent performance and outlook for peer AmRest.

The broker explains lower costs for poultry and electricity, along with increased digital adoption and operational efficiencies, are supporting profitability.

The medium-term outlook remains challenging, suggest the analysts, due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties in Europe.

Labour cost pressures and limited pricing flexibility may impact earnings, though efficiency gains and revenue management are expected to offset some of these headwinds, assesses Goldman.

Target $8.25. Buy.

This report was published on March 17, 2025.

Target price is $8.25 Current Price is $8.27 Difference: minus $0.02 (current price is over target).

If CKF meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.75, suggesting upside of 16.6%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.9, implying annual growth of -21.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.9, implying annual growth of 36.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNB CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.31

Moelis rates ((CNB)) as Buy (1) -

Not much in Carnaby Resources' 1H25 result to report on for Moelis, with the broker focusing on the pre-feasibility study (PFS) due in 3Q.

The analyst expects the company to have sufficient cash to fund ongoing exploration after factoring in capital raise and acquisition.

Any material additions to inventory or developments at the Trekelano project pose an upside to the broker's production forecast.

Target price of 75c and Buy rating are unchanged. Until the PFS release, the broker expects the share price to be driven by copper price sentiment.

This report was published on March 16, 2025.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.31 Difference: $0.44

If CNB meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 142% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.56.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.84.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources