The Monday Report – 17 March 2025

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

This story features AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANG

The best day for US markets in 2025 has SPI futures pointing to a strong opening ahead.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7867.00 + 85.00 1.09% S&P ASX 200 7789.70 + 40.60 0.52% S&P500 5638.94 + 117.42 2.13% Nasdaq Comp 17754.09 + 451.07 2.61% DJIA 41488.19 + 674.62 1.65% S&P500 VIX 21.77 – 2.89 – 11.72% US 10-year yield 4.31 + 0.03 0.80% USD Index 103.37 – 0.49 – 0.47% FTSE100 8632.33 + 89.77 1.05% DAX30 22986.82 + 419.68 1.86%

Good morning.

Markets briefed a sigh of relief

US markets rallied as the Democrats chose not to block a Republican funding bill and on rumours of Chinese stimulus aimed at boosting domestic consumption. A lack of tariff news also supported risk sentiment, benefiting sold-off stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Major indices posted strong gains, with the Nasdaq up 2.61%, the S&P 500 rising 2.13%, and the Dow Jones gaining 1.66%, following a rally in Chinese shares. The CSI300 climbed 2.4%, and the Hang Seng gained 2.1%.

Despite the rebound, all three major US indices ended the week lower, with the Dow down -3.1%, marking its worst week since March 2023. The S&P500 and Nasdaq both declined over -2%, extending their losing streak to four consecutive weeks.

US consumer sentiment, measured by the University of Michigan, fell to 57.9, well below the expected 63, marking a third consecutive monthly decline. Long-term inflation expectations rose to 3.9%, the highest level since February 1993, compared to a 3.4% forecast.

Big-box retailers, including Walmart, are negotiating price reductions from Chinese manufacturers to offset tariffs, while some manufacturers are shifting production to other parts of Asia.

European markets maintained upward momentum, with the Eurostoxx 50 rising 1.4%. In Germany, political parties reached an agreement to increase fiscal spending.

Tony Sycamore , IG, states:

“Markets face another eventful week ahead. Key focus areas include Monday’s US retail sales data and Thursday’s FOMC meeting. The Retail Control Group is expected to rise 0.3% in February after a 0.8% decline in January. A negative print would reinforce concerns over a stalling US economy. The Fed is anticipated to keep rates unchanged at 4.25-4.50%, with projections indicating only two more -25bp cuts in 2025. Markets currently price in a -25bp Fed rate cut in June and -69bp of cumulative cuts this year.

A strong US jobs report this week would likely lead the RBA to hold rates in April, waiting for softer Q4 inflation and labour market data before considering a cut in May. Current expectations suggest Australia will add 20,000 jobs in February, with unemployment steady at 4.1%. The Australian interest rate market prices in 18bp of RBA rate cuts for May and 62bp in total for 2025.”

In other news, the Financial Times’ Swamp Notes podcast discusses the continued decline of the US dollar amid market volatility over President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. Some within Trump’s economic team are reportedly considering intentional dollar weakening. FT economics columnist Gillian Tett and Unhedged host Katie Martin explore whether market chaos is an intended strategy rather than a side effect. The podcast is available on Spotify.

On the calendar today:

-CH Feb Retail sales

-CH Feb Unemployment

-US Feb retail sales

-AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED ((ANG)) ex-div 0.60c (100%)

-HUB24 LIMITED ((HUB)) ex-div 24c (100%)

-NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED ((NHC)) earnings report

-RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ((RMS)) ex-div 3c (100%)

-SKS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED ((SKS)) ex-div 1c (100%)

-SAUNDERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ((SND)) ex-div 2c (100%)

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Ramelius Resources ((RMS)) and Spartan Resources ((SPR)) are reported to be approaching a low-premium $4bn merger due to the surge in Spartan’s share price

-CEO of Regal Partners ((RPL)), Brendan O’Connor, sold around -10% of his holding, worth $3.4m, to cover a tax bill and building works

-Smartpay Holdings ((SMP)) has reportedly received two non-binding indicative offers after its shares fell due to the RBA’s surcharge review impact and is in talks with Tyro Payments ((TYR)) to be acquired at NZ$1 per share

-M&A activity in the gas sector has been highlighted by ConocoPhillips

-Optus is reviewing the possibility of bundling mobile plans with subscriptions to sports matches to win back customers following a data breach and network outage

-Barclays chief operating officer Paul O’Malley will join the board of Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) on March 31

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) chief financial officer Nathan Goonan has resigned and will join Westpac ((WBC))

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 3001.10 + 3.70 0.12% Silver (oz) 34.43 – 0.01 – 0.01% Copper (lb) 4.90 – 0.02 – 0.39% Aluminium (lb) 1.21 – 0.01 – 0.77% Nickel (lb) 7.40 + 0.01 0.16% Zinc (lb) 1.34 + 0.01 0.97% West Texas Crude 66.91 + 0.22 0.33% Brent Crude 70.58 + 0.67 0.96% Iron Ore (t) 102.85 + 0.69 0.68%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 14 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7789.70 -1.99% -4.68% -4.53% -4.53%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AD8 Audinate Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie CHC Charter Hall Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi COL Coles Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley HLI Helia Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie LIC Lifestyle Communities Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi RMS Ramelius Resources Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms