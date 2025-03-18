ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 11.43% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.220 -5.33% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.810 10.63% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.510 -4.92% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.030 8.92% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.100 -4.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.120 7.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.890 -4.55% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.240 6.16% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.530 -3.62% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.400 5.62% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.690 -3.21% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 5.11% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.290 -2.95% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.450 4.65% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.495 -2.94% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.370 4.54% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 4.44% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.770 -2.75% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 5.640 4.06% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 64.640 -2.75% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.080 3.90% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.555 -2.63% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 10.460 3.67% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 14.040 -2.43% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 3.57% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 196.100 -2.33% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.295 3.51% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.360 -2.24% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.970 3.39% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.655 -2.24% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.680 3.27% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.660 -2.22% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.010 3.17% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 85.640 -2.17% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.315 3.14% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 32.590 -1.96% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.640 3.13% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.040 -1.94%

