Northern Star Has Broken Out

Technicals | 11:00 AM
By Michael Gable
US markets have bounced well in the past two sessions and breadth has looked good as well, so this should lead to a further move higher.
Whether we get a V-shaped recover like in August last year, or a slower recovery remains to be seen, but we would now treat current levels as a buying opportunity.
Today, we offer a technical view on Northern Star ((NST)).
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE