Outline Global Develops AI-Enabled Geospatial Mapping Platform with Oracle Database 23ai

Melbourne-based aerial intelligence firm leverages Oracle AI Vector Search to deliver data-intensive geospatial insights for its Australian clients.

Harnesses the power of AI to increase revenue by 30 percent and grow lead generation pipeline by 50 percent

SYDNEY, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oracle CloudWorld Tour Sydney – Outline Global (Outline), one of Australia’s leading geospatial data firm, has selected Oracle Database 23ai running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power Gtech™, its AI-enabled aerial platform and data portal, delivering data-intensive insights to government and critical industries. With Oracle, Outline has been able to leverage AI to increase revenue by 30 percent and grow its lead generation pipeline by 50 percent.

Established in 2009, Outline specialises in delivering critical geospatial data to government agencies and industries such as agriculture, mining, and urban development in Australia. To process and manage its vast spatial data, Outline needed to replace its on-premises infrastructure which was making it difficult to integrate advanced features such as containerisation, developer extensions, and business intelligence tools. After careful evaluation, Outline selected Oracle Database 23ai to streamline its operations and improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and security of managing the petabytes of imagery it has collected on Australia’s unique locations. The real-time AI Vector Search capabilities in Oracle Autonomous Database have enabled Outline to transform its workflows and handle large-scale geospatial data more effectively.

"Integrating ground-breaking innovative technologies to deliver data-intensive geospatial insights is the cornerstone of our business strategy and enables us to stay ahead of the competition," said Kevin Kwok, Head of Growth, Outline Global. "Oracle Database 23ai with AI Vector Search has been a game-changer. It has enabled us to deliver faster, more reliable data and analytics services, which has helped our customers to make critical planning and policy decisions with enhanced geospatial insights. As a result, we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in revenue and 50 percent growth in our lead generation pipeline."

With Oracle’s AI Vector Search capabilities, Outline’s customers can now search through complex spatial images and relational data based on conceptual content, and not just a set of predefined Xarray of pixels or data values. This breakthrough significantly simplifies the search process and provides more accurate and relevant results. By leveraging large language models (LLMs), customers can retrieve spatial data—whether 2D, 3D, or other complex datasets—using a natural language interface, making it easier to access and analyse the data they need. Additionally, by storing and processing both business and vector data within Oracle Database 23ai, Outline can innovate without compromising data security by seamlessly integrating AI Vector Search into new and existing business applications. Avoiding data movement from a specialised vector database to another general-purpose database also eliminates data fragmentation challenges that can arise in AI workloads.

"Oracle’s cloud and AI services offer Australian businesses of all sizes a powerful opportunity to boost productivity and unlock innovation," said Stephen Bovis, regional managing director, Oracle, Australia and New Zealand. "By leveraging OCI’s high-performance architecture and Oracle Database 23ai, Outline has enhanced predictive analytics, optimised workflows, and accelerated data-driven decision-making. Outline’s adoption of Oracle Database 23ai with AI Vector Search exemplifies how embracing cutting-edge technologies can help startups thrive and shape the future of key Australian industries."

