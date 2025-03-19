ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 14.29% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.750 -15.93% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.315 10.53% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.560 -14.50% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.145 9.57% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.465 -6.06% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 8.82% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.650 -5.69% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.900 7.69% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.900 -5.39% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.480 6.67% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.170 -5.37% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 15.280 6.63% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 6.25% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.630 -4.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.320 4.92% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.270 -4.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.050 4.48% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.200 4.22% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 48.760 -4.20% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 21.930 4.08% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 8.020 -4.18% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 88.720 3.60% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.260 -4.18% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.305 3.57% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.410 -3.98% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.440 3.53% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.605 -3.97% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 3.39% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.880 -3.94% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.490 3.32% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.080 -3.89% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.940 2.84% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.830 -3.53% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 2.70% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.270 -3.31% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 2.68% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.990 -3.16%

