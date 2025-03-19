Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 19, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 1:06 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AIA CTM EBR EDV NHC NUZ RMS SIG SLC SMP (2) SPK SPR SPZ TLS TPG TYR

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $3.92

Goldman Sachs rates ((ABB)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs notes the recent reporting season was mixed for telecoms, resulting in a -8% to 1% revision in first-year EBITDA forecasts and a -26% to 6% change in total shareholder return since February 1.

The broker has examined key operational trends in a report, highlighting free cash flow estimates for FY26. Going ahead, the broker will focus on strategic updates.

The broker forecasts Aussie Broadband's dividends to grow. No change to $3.90 target price and Neutral rating.

This report was published on March 18, 2025.

Target price is $3.90 Current Price is $3.92 Difference: minus $0.02 (current price is over target).

If ABB meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.70, suggesting upside of 20.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.7, implying annual growth of 40.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.3, implying annual growth of 40.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.3.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIA AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $7.25

Jarden rates ((AIA)) as Neutral (3) -

Auckland International Airport will sign an 8-year contract with Lagardere as the sole duty-free operator, from the JV model it has been operating since 2015.

There will be disruption for fit-outs lasting nine months from the start date because the current layout is designed for two competing operators.

Jarden is forecasting a -1% decline in income/passengers in FY26 with the disruption partly offset by some mix shift towards higher spending international passengers.

The broker re-iterated its FY25 net profit forecast of NZ$309m, vs the company's NZ$209-320m guidance range.

Target price unchanged at NZ$8.00 and Neutral rating retained.

This report was published on March 18, 2025.

Current Price is $7.25. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is N/A

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 12.11 cents and EPS of 17.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 13.20 cents and EPS of 18.94 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.5, implying annual growth of 5.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 38.7.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CTM CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $0.38

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CTM)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Centaurus Metals has been granted the installation licence for Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil which will allow more site preparation while it awaits the mining lease, likely in the next few months.

Canaccord Genuity notes the company is in discussion for strategic partnerships and a -10% project sell-down at the final investment decision stage (later in 2025) would leave it with a -US$360m funding gap.

The broker expects this to be bridged with a mix of equity and debt.

Target price unchanged at 80c with a Speculative Buy rating.

This report was published on March 17, 2025.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.38 Difference: $0.425

If CTM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 113% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.88.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.79.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources