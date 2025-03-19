Figure 8 Capital Hosts Exclusive HVL Hotels Site Inspection

PR NewsWire | 2:10 PM

SYDNEY, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – On March 12, 2024, Figure 8 Capital successfully hosted an exclusive site inspection of the highly anticipated HVL Hotels project in the Hunter Valley. This invitation-only event provided investors and key stakeholders with a firsthand look at the transformation of the historic Ben Ean Estate into a world-class luxury destination.

HVL Hotels is poised to redefine hospitality in the region, blending modern elegance with the rich history of the Hunter Valley. The development encompasses 65 luxury designer hotel rooms, a fine-dining restaurant led by celebrity chefs, and a rejuvenating European-style thermal spa. Situated on 164 acres of prime vineyard land, this project aims to cater to the growing demand for high-end accommodations in the region, which welcomes over 1.5 million visitors annually.

During the site inspection, industry veteran Brian McGuigan attended and personally guided potential investors through the site, showcasing the vision and progress of the project. Attendees gained an in-depth understanding of the project’s progress including the approved Development Application and design concepts. Guests had the opportunity to explore the location, review preliminary architectural plans, and discuss investment opportunities, including the Promissory Notes investment option, which offers a fixed return of 10% p.a. with additional incentives.

"This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a landmark luxury hotel in the Hunter Valley, Australia’s premier wine tourism destination," said Dominic Lambrinos, Managing Director of HVL Hotels. "It was an incredible experience to showcase the vision behind HVL Hotels and share this milestone moment with our valued investors and partners."

With momentum building, Figure 8 Capital remains committed to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience in the Hunter Valley. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to further updates as the project progresses.

