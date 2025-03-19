LONGi Hi-MO X6 Anti-Glare Solar Modules – More Power and No Glare Pain

PR NewsWire | 2:52 PM

SYDNEY, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi, a world-renowned solar panel manufacturer is proud to announce the installation of Hi-MO X6 Anti-Glare solar modules in an airport in China. This product delivers optimal power generation while ensuring the safety and comfort of communities in proximity to solar projects.

Conventional solar modules, with metallic silver busbars and blue cell surfaces, can generate intense reflection at specific angles and unintentionally cause annoying and even dangerous glare. This mirrored effect not only poses an annoyance but also threatens the visual safety of pilots, train engineers, drivers, and residents living near solar installations.

Australia’s unique landscape, with ample commercial and industrial rooftops, provides a fertile ground for adopting solar energy; yet, the challenge of glare is amplified in zones where industrial activities are directly adjacent to residential areas, including warehouses, production facilities, and small ground power stations near urban areas.

Against this backdrop, LONGi Hi-MO X6 Anti-Glare module, with the matte black cell and sub-micron small textured surface, inherent anti-glare properties eliminating the need for front-facing metallic busbars, features Nano-scale anti-reflective coating and specially treated glass to minimize light reflection. It has passed rigorous testing by Singapore’s SAC-certified OTM lab, with a total solar reflectivity of just 0.9%, effectively preventing dazzling diffused or mirror reflections. This technology will be seamlessly integrated into Hi-MO X10.

China’s National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT) has thoroughly tested the anti-glare performance of LONGi’s Hi-MO X6 and conventional TOPCon modules. The tests revealed that the reflectivity of LONGi’s BC technology-based Hi-MO X6 dual-glass modules was up to 74.5% lower than conventional TOPCon dual-glass modules, and the maximum brightness in the busbar area was reduced by 99.28%.

This innovation arrives at a time when Australian residents are voicing concerns over the effects of reflected sunlight, and commercial and industrial property owners are weighing the benefits of solar power installations. LONGi’s Hi-MO X6 modules not only satisfy but excel in meeting these needs, offering an anti-glare solution that ensures both the performance of solar power and the preservation of local living conditions.



About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules , commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions , green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment . The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

