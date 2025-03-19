Rudi’s View: Navigating The Trump Slump

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Financial markets are now, broadly measured, divided into two categories of people, as is in fact the global population, including those who do not actively invest:



-those who look at events unfolding from the perspective that nothing fundamentally has changed, waiting for 'old' dynamics to re-assert themselves in due course



-those who instinctively, or otherwise, sense things are changing, but there are no answers yet available as to what exactly the end outcome might be



The division between these two groups of people is nothing new. This happens every time financial markets change direction and composure. It's human nature to stick to the familiar script and view the world through an unchanged lens long after the facts have fundamentally changed.



It's one of the key reasons as to why bear markets, in particular in the early stages, experience strong relief rallies. Everyone who is pre-dispositioned to see a retreat as a buy-the-dip opportunity is today yet again ready to allocate more money into cheaper-priced equities.



Let's be honest about this; if we assume markets have been selling off merely out of fear and discomfort, because actions and tariffs by the US administration have made life in general more uncertain, then share prices that have fallen by -10% and more have become a lot more attractive, even if valuations might have looked somewhat bloated earlier in the year when sentiment was overly positive.



To the second group of people, such point of view ignores the fact things are shifting, and yesterday's set-up and general framework belong firmly in the past. If one assumes tomorrow might be a whole lot different from yesterday, buying-the-dip doesn't seem the smartest strategy around.



One mistake investors on Wall Street, and elsewhere, have made is to solely concentrate on the pro-business policies this freshly installed Trump 2.0 administration embodies. Less red tape and lower taxes equals higher share prices, right?



Within the space of a number of weeks only it has dawned upon many this new administration has in reality a much more radical transformation in mind; a plan to make the American economy more isolationist and inward-looking.

Even if one assumes everything will unfold according to plan, the imposed 'detox', as Secretary of the US Treasury, Scott Bessent, recently put it, still represents major disruption for the US economy, and elsewhere.



In macro terms, the key headwinds currently building can be identified as follows:



-The intention to shrink the federal government and its many institutions is leading to large redundancies and significant insecurity among those keeping their job. Those affected are all consumers.



-Indiscriminate import tariffs are wreaking havoc and significant supply-chain disruptions and uncertainty. Little surprise, US companies, big and small, are putting spending intentions on hold.



-Concentrating as much executive power as possible into the US Presidency, with constitutional checks and balances reduced to the absolute minimum, greatly upsets the 50% who did not vote for this administration, as well as a large proportion of those who did. Again, these are all consumers and business owners.



It should thus not surprise economic indicators such as consumer sentiment and capex intentions have deteriorated in recent weeks, upsetting financial markets. The key upset stems from the fact those 'soft' indicators are falling at an uncomfortably rapid pace, raising the prospect of significant slowing ahead for the world's most powerful economic engine.



All of a sudden, the US economy experiencing a recession this year doesn't seem out of the question.





Historically, while US recessions sometimes go hand in hand with prolonged bear markets for US equities, this is not always the case, but the starting point this time around has been above-average valuations (including in Australia) and a tremendous boom for AI, banks, technology stocks and crypto currencies.



An extended period of Risk Off sentiment can potentially pull valuations back to below average levels, which implies today's share prices can fall a whole lot further still, in particular for those stocks that fully participated in the bull market phase that started late in 2023.



Not making things any easier, it is equally possible none of the above applies. President Trump can reverse course or amend policies at will any time. The Federal Reserve has the ability to look through short-term inflation and announce further rate cuts, even re-introduce Quantitative Easing (QE) to prevent worst case scenarios from happening. US consumers and businesses can once again prove more resilient.



Back in 2020, things looked genuinely dire, at first, but worst case scenarios were prevented and I am fairly confident most investors today would agree that, on balance, the share market trajectory post-covid has been more positive than negative, even including the Great Bond Markets Reset in 2022.



The counter-argument is bear markets always look like an angry kitten in hindsight, but when the proverbial hits the fan and average valuations shrink a lot further, depression tends to kick in when investors look at the damage done to their portfolios, even if it's only short-term.



To avoid any miscommunication: I do not have better foresight than others in these matters and there are times when simply ignoring all the risks and potential negatives is the better strategy in order to not sell at the wrong time or miss out on the recovery upswing altogether, but what if that does not include this time?