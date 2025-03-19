Trina Storage Unveils Latest Energy Storage Solutions at Energy Storage Summit Australia, Redefining Industry Value Standards

PR NewsWire | 5:51 PM

SYDNEY, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions and a business unit of Trinasolar, has unveiled its next-generation Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh energy storage system for the first time in Australia at the 2025 Energy Storage Summit held in Sydney.



Trina Storage Elementa 2 Pro

As one of the most influential events within the global energy storage industry, the Summit gathered over 250 delegates and top industry experts from around the world. Trina Storage’s landmark launch at the event not only showcases its technological innovation and leadership in localised solutions but also establishes new value benchmarks for the Australian energy storage market.

According to BloombergNEF (BNEF), Australia is projected to be one of the fastest-growing energy storage markets globally, with cumulative storage capacity expected to exceed 28GWh by 2030. With a commitment to developing and innovating storage technology, particularly for Australian conditions, Trina Storage is well-placed to make a significant contribution to the sector.

Australia’s maritime climate, characterised by high temperatures and humidity in summer, presents stringent challenges for thermal management and the safety of energy storage systems. Additionally, with a high renewable energy penetration rate and significant electricity price fluctuations, there is an increasing demand for energy systems that ensure both economic viability and stability.

To address these challenges, Trina Storage has leveraged its extensive technological expertise and localised R&D capabilities to deliver a comprehensive solution. The Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh builds on the success of Elementa 2, offering even greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety.

Economic Efficiency: The Elementa 2 Pro features Trina’s self-developed 314Ah high-performance Trina Cell , supporting 15,000 cycles (up from 12,000 cycles offered in Elementa 2) to significantly extend system lifespan and reduce lifecycle costs, ensuring a higher return on investment for users.

The features Trina’s , supporting (up from 12,000 cycles offered in Elementa 2) to significantly extend system lifespan and reduce lifecycle costs, ensuring a higher return on investment for users. Stability & Reliability: Designed to withstand Australia’s complex maritime climate, Elementa 2 Pro is C5 corrosion-resistant certified , with IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof battery modules to combat moisture and salt spray erosion, ensuring long-term stable operation in harsh environments .

Designed to withstand complex maritime climate, is , with to combat moisture and salt spray erosion, ensuring . Enhanced Advanced Cooling Technology: To address Australia’s prolonged high summer temperatures, Elementa 2 Pro incorporates an intelligent hybrid air-liquid cooling system, maintaining an internal temperature difference of within 2.5°C while reducing average auxiliary power consumption by 30%. The system operates efficiently at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C, significantly enhancing energy utilisation efficiency.

Beyond adapting to local environmental factors, Trina Storage has also accounted for Australia’s stringent safety and noise regulations.

Safety: The system is equipped with advanced fire mitigation and suppression systems , combined with a sandwich cabin structure , offering up to two hours of fire protection to minimise safety risks.

The system is equipped with , combined with a , offering up to to minimise safety risks. Low Noise Design: Optimised to operate at a noise level as low as 70dB, ensuring ultra-quiet operation for suburban projects, aligning with environmental standards.

Trina Storage remains committed to technological innovation and customer-centric solutions, delivering high-efficiency, reliable, and sustainable energy storage to Australia. The launch of Elementa 2 Pro in Australia highlights the company’s leading capabilities in technological R&D and responsiveness to global market needs. With over 10GWh of shipments worldwide, Trina Storage is proud to drive the transition to clean energy, leading the advancement of energy storage technologies.

Dr Leo Zhao, Head of Energy Storage at Trinasolar Asia Pacific, said, "The energy storage sector is evolving rapidly, and reliability, safety, and efficiency have never been more critical. With the launch of the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh, Trina Storage is setting a new benchmark for large-scale battery energy storage solutions in Australia.

By leveraging vertical integration, we have designed a system that delivers unparalleled economic efficiency, long-term stability, and advanced cooling technology — all tailored to Australia’s demanding climate conditions. Our self-developed 314Ah Trina Cell, extended 15,000-cycle lifespan, and hybrid air-liquid cooling system ensure maximum performance, even in extreme temperatures.

At Trina Storage, we are committed to delivering safe, high-performance energy storage solutions that drive the industry forward. With Elementa 2 Pro, we are providing a smarter, more resilient storage solution that redefines long-term value for energy projects."

Reinforcing its’ commitment to the Australian market, Trina Storage announced last month that it has partnered with Pacific Green, for its 250MW/500MWh Limestone Coast North Energy Park project. The project will become one of South Australia’s largest renewable energy hubs, providing critical support for grid stability and renewable energy integration.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms