ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 20 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.980 13.96% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.700 8.43% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 -7.50% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 8.11% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.074 -6.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.140 7.00% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.740 -6.20% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.200 6.80% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.830 6.79% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.810 -4.99% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.820 5.93% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 46.430 -4.78% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 5.920 5.71% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -4.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.370 5.71% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 -4.76% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.185 5.33% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.860 -4.64% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.390 5.28% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.940 -3.34% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.105 5.24% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.020 -3.02% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.000 5.12% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.640 -2.93% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.110 5.12% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 -2.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.610 5.09% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.460 -2.61% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.410 4.78% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.950 -2.50% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 72.070 4.77% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.120 -2.18% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 27.610 4.58% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.810 -2.09% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.720 4.58% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.390 -2.05% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.300 4.42% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.455 -2.02%

