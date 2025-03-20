Navexa launches AI reporting tools for advisors, accountants to better serve investing clients

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian portfolio tracking and tax reporting startup, Navexa, has unveiled the first AI-powered tools for financial advisors and wealth managers .

The new tools leverage artificial intelligence to ensure 100% accuracy and synchronization across customers’ holdings, capital gains, and investment income.

Navexa can now seamlessly import and verify even exceptionally large accounts, containing multiple portfolios and entities, and thousands of trades, in just seconds.

Founder and senior software developer, Navarre Trousselot, has spent several months collaborating with financial advisors, wealth managers, and accountants from across Australia to identify frictions and frustrations in their business and the broader space.

"Our customers confirmed what we’ve long suspected about the advice and accounting space; many feel they’re lacking tools and support."

"They’re stuck using old, clunky software for portfolio performance and tax reporting. Often, they’re on tools that don’t even show same-day pricing and performance data. Or they’re stuck using three different systems to stitch together the data and reports they need for their clients and tax tools."

An early adopter of cutting edge tech, who began his career building software in the Australian banking and financial services industry, Trousselot believes the transformative potential of AI is too great to ignore for Australian financial professionals.

"Artificial intelligence has already made it possible to code a website in seconds. And we’re only a few years into the AI revolution."

"The fact that advisors and accountants are feeling stuck with clunky, slow tech, or in many cases still calculating investment performance and taxes manually, tells you there’s urgent need for massive improvement here."

Navexa first added AI to its offering in 2024, rolling out an automation to help customers solve portfolio and account issues in seconds via a powerful agentic interface.

Now, AI is bridging the ‘accuracy gap’ which investors — particularly those with large, complex portfolios — face when trying to add and sync portfolio data with Navexa’s powerful proprietary performance calculation and reporting platform.

"We’ve built GPT into our onboarding and trading account integration processes. This one move has eliminated the need to manually add trade data into Navexa, and ensures we can 100% accurately ‘read’ contract notes from any brokerage on the planet — including those that don’t exist yet."

The company, founded in 2017, serves individual investors and financial professionals in Australia and worldwide, providing accurate, real-time performance tracking and analysis, as well as tax reporting automation and optimization tools.

