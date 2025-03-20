Safe & Together Institute Launches Innovative Online Course for Independent Children’s Lawyers in Partnership with National Legal Aid

PR NewsWire | 4:19 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – The Safe & Together Institute, a global leader in domestic abuse–informed training and implementation, announced today the launch of "Safe & Together: An Introduction to the Model for Independent Children’s Lawyers," a comprehensive online course developed in collaboration with National Legal Aid’s Independent Children’s Lawyer (ICL) Program to address the critical intersection of domestic and family violence (DFV) with children’s best interests in family law proceedings.

The training brings ICL professional development into alignment with the Safe & Together Model, which has been endorsed and implemented by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCOA) since 2021. The course is designed to familiarize ICLs with concepts and practices adopted by numerous state and territory child protection organizations and provides ICLs with new perspectives on handling complex DFV cases, aligned with recent changes in the Family Law Act.

"By providing ICLs with tailored training based on the same approach used to train court personnel, we aim to create a shared language and in understanding of key issues related to domestic abuse and children," said David Mandel, founder and CEO of the Safe & Together Institute. "This collaboration with National Legal Aid’s ICL Program will ultimately lead to better outcomes for children and families navigating the family court system."

Rather than providing prescriptive solutions, the course builds upon ICLs’ existing professional judgment and legal expertise while focusing on developing critical thinking skills. Interactive activities promote learning engagement and knowledge retention, with bespoke material helping ICLs apply the Safe & Together Model to their best interest advocacy role for children.

Key content areas include protection of children in family violence contexts, identification of protective parenting behaviors, understanding coercive controlling behaviors, analyzing the impact of family violence on children, changes to the Family Law Act and their implications, and assessment of complex DFV cases.

"The development of this bespoke training for ICLs is an acknowledgement that ICLs are often at the forefront of these complex DFV matters requiring specialised knowledge and skills," said Mary Alex, National ICL Program Manager at National Legal Aid. "This online course represents a tangible step in our ongoing efforts to equip ICLs with the tools they need to navigate these difficult cases."

The training is now available to all independent children’s lawyers at http://icl.gov.au .

About the Safe & Together Institute

The Safe & Together Institute is a global leader in domestic abuse–informed training, consulting, and implementation support. Founded by David Mandel in 2006, the Institute’s mission is to create, nurture, and sustain a global network of professionals and organizations working to improve systems’ responses to domestic violence when children are involved. The Safe & Together™ Model provides a framework for partnering with domestic abuse survivors and intervening with domestic abuse perpetrators to enhance the safety and well-being of children. The Institute has trained thousands of professionals across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries, working with child welfare systems, family courts, domestic abuse advocates, and other stakeholders to develop domestic abuse–informed practices and policies. For more information, visit https://safeandtogetherinstitute.com .

About National Legal Aid

National Legal Aid represents the eight independent Legal Aid Commissions across each state and territory of Australia, working collaboratively to deliver essential legal services with a focus on family law, criminal law, and civil law. Its mission is to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of individuals, especially the vulnerable and disadvantaged. For more information, visit https://nationallegalaid.org.au .

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2645575/Safe_and_Together_Institute_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms