ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-03-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.400 8.11% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.400 -13.04% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.880 6.67% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 223.580 -6.47% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.180 6.58% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 -5.71% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 29.930 6.32% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.070 -5.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 5.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.035 -5.41% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.920 5.18% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.530 -5.36% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 19.460 4.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.850 -5.13% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.830 4.57% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.390 -4.47% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.520 4.56% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.250 -4.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.500 4.17% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.390 -4.02% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.260 3.90% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.470 -3.96% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.240 3.90% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.560 -3.95% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 21.850 3.85% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.000 -3.85% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.560 3.70% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.380 -3.25% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 40.650 3.70% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.140 3.64% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.910 -3.19% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.190 3.57% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.130 -2.75% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.290 3.18% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.720 -2.72% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.830 3.11% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.760 -2.69% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.410 2.99% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.100 -2.65%

