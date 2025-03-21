Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 13 March 2025 to 20 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Eagers: Peer Outperformance & Margin Upside

Friday 14 March 2025

Eagers Automotive’s guidance for strong revenue growth in 2025 and outperformance relative to peers in 2024 is underpinning optimism

2 – March Madness: Opportunity Building?

Thursday 13 March 2025

March often provides rally opportunities for beaten-down markets. Will 2025 follow the script?

3 – Risk Off Puts Supermarkets In Focus

Wednesday 19 March 2025

The Risk Off environment has once again shifted the limelight onto the two major supermarket operators on the ASX

4 – Uranium Week: Tariff Paralysis

Tuesday 18 March 2025

U308 market remains gripped by uncertainty around tariffs and the potential Russia/Ukraine ceasefire

5 – Rudi’s View: Post February Conviction Calls

Thursday 13 March 2025

Revisions to Model Portfolios, Conviction Calls and lists of Most Favoured sector exposures post the February results season

6 – Codan’s Growing Communications Segment

Thursday 13 March 2025

Optimism dominates the outlook for Codan, also due to a robust pipeline of work

7 – The GenAI Arms Race Is Just Getting Started

Wednesday 19 March 2025

Selling in public markets and tumbling tech equity valuations are not telling the full GenAI story, as private markets and China power on

8 – A Simple Way To Think About Tariffs

Friday 14 March 2025

MFS’ Robert Almeida unearths a simple, common sense equities investment focus when tariff risk is on the rise

9 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 March 2025

Friday 14 March 2025

Our top ten news stories from 06 March 2025 to 13 March 2025

10 – Confident Qualitas Overlooked By Equity Investors

Monday 17 March 2025

Alternative property fund manager Qualitas has no trouble attracting investors to its property funds, providing solid growth over the past three years, yet stock market investors appear oblivious

