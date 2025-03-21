Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 13 March 2025 to 20 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Eagers: Peer Outperformance & Margin Upside Friday 14 March 2025 Eagers Automotive’s guidance for strong revenue growth in 2025 and outperformance relative to peers in 2024 is underpinning optimism

2 – March Madness: Opportunity Building? Thursday 13 March 2025 March often provides rally opportunities for beaten-down markets. Will 2025 follow the script?

3 – Risk Off Puts Supermarkets In Focus Wednesday 19 March 2025 The Risk Off environment has once again shifted the limelight onto the two major supermarket operators on the ASX

4 – Uranium Week: Tariff Paralysis Tuesday 18 March 2025 U308 market remains gripped by uncertainty around tariffs and the potential Russia/Ukraine ceasefire

5 – Rudi’s View: Post February Conviction Calls Thursday 13 March 2025 Revisions to Model Portfolios, Conviction Calls and lists of Most Favoured sector exposures post the February results season

6 – Codan’s Growing Communications Segment Thursday 13 March 2025 Optimism dominates the outlook for Codan, also due to a robust pipeline of work

7 – The GenAI Arms Race Is Just Getting Started Wednesday 19 March 2025 Selling in public markets and tumbling tech equity valuations are not telling the full GenAI story, as private markets and China power on

8 – A Simple Way To Think About Tariffs Friday 14 March 2025 MFS’ Robert Almeida unearths a simple, common sense equities investment focus when tariff risk is on the rise

9 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 March 2025 Friday 14 March 2025 Our top ten news stories from 06 March 2025 to 13 March 2025

10 – Confident Qualitas Overlooked By Equity Investors Monday 17 March 2025 Alternative property fund manager Qualitas has no trouble attracting investors to its property funds, providing solid growth over the past three years, yet stock market investors appear oblivious

