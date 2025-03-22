The Market In Numbers – 22 Mar 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 22 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12113.540 -1.24% -3.87% -7.61% -7.61% 3.38% All Ordinaries 8158.70 1.81% -2.92% -3.11% -3.11% 1.81% S&P ASX 200 7931.20 1.82% -2.95% -2.79% -2.79% 2.11% S&P ASX 300 7871.80 1.88% -2.86% -2.80% -2.80% 2.12% Communication Services 1651.80 1.31% -2.27% 1.50% 1.50% 10.03% Consumer Discretionary 3804.90 1.04% -5.53% -2.72% -2.72% 8.36% Consumer Staples 11794.70 3.90% -1.89% 0.22% 0.22% -4.71% Energy 7999.50 3.25% -4.37% -7.23% -7.23% -20.26% Financials 8201.50 2.22% -5.56% -4.79% -4.79% 7.11% Health Care 41453.60 1.32% -3.04% -7.65% -7.65% -6.33% Industrials 7825.20 2.40% -2.13% 2.34% 2.34% 14.88% Info Technology 2366.60 0.76% -5.48% -13.66% -13.66% 1.07% Materials 16522.60 1.04% 1.73% 2.47% 2.47% -2.11% Real Estate 3649.10 1.79% -0.53% -2.99% -2.99% 2.41% Utilities 9128.60 2.23% 0.78% 1.06% 1.06% -1.68% A-REITs 1667.90 1.81% -0.51% -2.94% -2.94% 2.68% All Technology Index 3513.60 1.84% -5.25% -7.67% -7.67% 11.97% Banks 3422.10 2.25% -5.30% -5.11% -5.11% 7.10% Gold Index 10725.80 1.54% 9.65% 27.33% 27.33% 45.78% Metals & Mining 5423.20 1.61% 2.62% 3.19% 3.19% -2.29%

The World

Index 22 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8646.79 0.17% -1.85% 5.80% 5.80% 5.91% DAX30 22891.68 -0.41% 1.51% 14.98% 14.98% 25.53% Hang Seng 23689.72 -1.13% 3.26% 18.09% 18.09% 33.70% Nikkei 225 37677.06 1.68% 1.40% -5.56% -5.56% -4.82% DJIA 41985.35 1.20% -4.23% -1.31% -1.31% 7.33% S&P500 5667.56 0.51% -4.82% -3.64% -3.64% 3.79% Nasdaq Comp 17784.05 0.17% -5.64% -7.91% -7.91% 0.29%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3053.20 1.86% 5.82% 16.24% 16.24% 30.59% Silver (oz) 34.10 -0.98% 8.27% 12.83% 12.83% 16.58% Copper (lb) 5.1095 3.96% 11.04% 24.73% 24.73% 17.91% Aluminium (lb) 1.1956 -1.71% 0.78% 4.59% 4.59% 6.32% Nickel (lb) 7.3560 -0.45% 6.24% 2.95% 2.95% -5.43% Zinc (lb) 1.3186 -0.69% 4.10% -2.42% -2.42% -0.57% Uranium (lb) weekly 63.00 -0.40% -3.45% -12.50% -12.50% -24.32% Iron Ore (t) 102.15 -0.01% -4.60% -1.63% -1.63% -4.09%

Energy

Index 22 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 68.28 2.38% -2.76% -1.73% -1.73% -16.59% Brent Crude 72.19 3.26% -1.59% -0.51% -0.51% -15.51%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms