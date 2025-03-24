ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 24 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.330 6.90% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.610 -25.57% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.530 6.00% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 40.000 -14.53% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.560 5.66% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.155 -12.83% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 29.200 4.36% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.355 -11.25% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 16.300 3.23% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -10.00% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.450 2.94% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.520 -9.35% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 229.900 2.83% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -8.06% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 2.70% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -5.86% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.260 2.66% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.055 -5.80% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.770 2.59% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.880 -5.79% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 33.910 2.20% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.033 -5.71% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.910 2.14% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.960 2.07% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.260 -5.38% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.660 1.95% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.155 -5.33% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 66.890 1.80% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.800 -4.76% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.160 1.75% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.090 -4.63% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 31.270 1.72% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.930 -4.38% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.740 1.70% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.360 -4.37% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 72.030 1.68% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.420 -3.97% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.670 1.66% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.850 -3.75%

