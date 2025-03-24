Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 24, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Mar 24 2025

QOR QORIA LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.44

Wilsons rates ((QOR)) as Overweight (1) -

No change at this time to Wilsons' earnings forecasts for Qoria following news the company has been selected as the preferred technology provider for the Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network.

The broker sees this as an additive win by the company, with Ohio's 1.8m students around one-third the size of the current engagement in Texas.

Overweight rating and 69c target price are unchanged.

This report was published on March 19, 2025.

Target price is $0.69 Current Price is $0.44 Difference: $0.25

If QOR meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 57% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.88.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 146.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

WAF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WAF)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes West African Resources' scoping study for the Toega underground deposit at Sanbrado operations showed a higher proportion in inferred category, making it a low-confidence resource.

The company plans to do more infill drilling over the next quarter to increase resource confidence before releasing 10-year production plan in the middle of the year.

The broker will wait for further details before modelling the mining scenario but has increased nomimal exploration and project value based on the rise in total group resources.

Target price rises to $4.00 from $3.95. Buy maintained.

This report was published on March 19, 2025.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $2.25 Difference: $1.75

If WAF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.50.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 57.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.95.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

WJL WEBJET GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $0.53

Jarden rates ((WJL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden believes Webjet Group's plan to increase its addressable market by spending -$10m in FY26, including -$6m in brand relaunch, is the right move. The company published an ambitious plan to double total transaction value by FY30 to $3.2bn.

The broker sees the brand investment as delivering an immediate return. The broker's main concern, however, is the lack of index inclusion, noting the company is falling well short of the required $500m market cap.

Target price lifted to $1.20 from $1.10. Overweight maintained.

This report was published on March 20, 2025.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.67

If WJL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 126% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.30.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Wilsons rates ((WJL)) as Overweight (1) -

Webjet Group reiterated guidance for FY25 EBITDA but now expects FY26 to be steady due to higher brand/marketing costs.

The company unveiled a plan to double total transaction value by FY30 and this requires -$10m brand/marketing spending in FY26.

Wilsons left FY25 forecasts unchanged but cut FY26-27 EBITDA forecasts by -10-16%.

Target price cut to 90c from 97c. Overweight maintained.

This report was published on March 20, 2025.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.37

If WJL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.60.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 2.90 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.39.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

