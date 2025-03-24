Volpara Health Announces BOADICEA Integration and Record ECR 2025 Research Presence

PR NewsWire | Mar 24 2025

CANBERRA, Australia, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Volpara Health, a global leader in AI-powered breast health solutions and a subsidiary of Lunit, today announced two major milestones:

Volpara density is now a validated input to the BOADICEA breast cancer risk model.

A record of 21 independent abstracts featuring Lunit and Volpara solutions were presented at ECR 2025.

Volpara density now integrated into BOADICEA breast cancer risk model

Volpara volumetric breast density assessment is now a validated input to the newly released version of the BOADICEA breast cancer risk model. This marks a significant milestone, as Volpara density is now integrated into two different breast cancer risk models—Tyrer-Cuzick and BOADICEA, sometimes referred to as IBIS or CanRisk, respectively.

Any Volpara customers can use their Volpara density information via CanRisk today. CanRisk is endorsed by international societies and guidelines for use in Australia, the EU, the UK, the US, and Canada. Studies have shown the use of Volpara density in BOADICEA to improve model accuracy compared to using BI-RADS density categories, enhancing breast cancer risk assessment capabilities for healthcare providers worldwide.

A record-high 21 Lunit and Volpara research abstracts at ECR 2025

At the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2025, Lunit and Volpara’s solutions were featured in a record-high 21 independent research abstracts. This milestone highlights the growing impact of AI-driven breast health solutions in the global radiology community, reinforcing Volpara’s and Lunit’s commitment to advancing cancer detection and patient care through innovation and scientific research.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 3,500 facilities by more than 9,500 technologists worldwide. Volpara’s software impacts nearly 18M patients, supports over 3.6M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

Volpara Media Contact:

Andrew Thompson-Young

Clarity Quest

Andrew@Clarityqst.com

615-784-3103

