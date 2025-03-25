ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.790 13.88% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.018 -10.00% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.250 5.77% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.980 -7.11% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.700 5.59% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.530 -5.36% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.440 5.30% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.850 4.78% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 37.990 -5.03% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.700 3.91% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.820 -4.37% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 85.180 3.80% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.625 -3.85% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 15.120 3.77% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.020 -3.81% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.020 3.69% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.960 -3.73% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.570 3.64% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.690 -3.70% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.160 3.55% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.230 -3.60% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.230 3.04% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.790 -3.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.034 3.03% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.115 -3.46% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.925 2.78% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.190 2.70% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.590 -3.18% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 204.700 2.62% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.440 -3.17% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.845 2.50% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.050 -3.11% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.220 2.30% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.800 -3.06% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 5.950 2.23% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.420 -3.04% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.240 2.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.750 -2.66%

