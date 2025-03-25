From real-time payments to digital identity: Australian Payments Plus brings back “Beyond Tomorrow” summit

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s payments infrastructure provider Australian Payments Plus is bringing back its Beyond Tomorrow summit for the second year running, to explore the future of payments and digital identity with some of Australia’s biggest names in finance.

Today, over 450 attendees will converge on Sydney’s International Convention Centre to hear from 30 speakers and panellists offering insights into how Australia’s payment and identity systems are transforming to be more efficient, long-lasting, and future ready.

Discussions will cover the largest challenges and potential solutions facing the industry, including:

How lowering the cost of payments creates value, and what’s coming to enhance fraud and scam protections

How ConnectID is shaping Australia’s digital identity landscape, highlighting use cases, success stories, and what’s required to unleash its full potential

The integration of payments and identity, and its potential to reshape the way we transact in Australia.

. The transformation of markets through digital tokenisation of assets, resulting in real-time exchange on distributed ledgers

How AI-driven agents are reshaping how consumers shop, pay, and interact, impacting payments, businesses, and the future of commerce in an increasingly automated world.

The event will be MC’ed by Seven West Media director, Gemma Acton , and feature the likes of Assistant Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Brad Jones , and internationally recognised thought leader in digital identity and digital money, David Birch .

It will kick off with a welcome from the chair of Australian Payments Plus, Catherine Brenner , followed by CEO Lynn Kraus AM sharing the company’s vision for the future of payments and identity.

Panels will cover key initiatives like eftpos, the NPP and ConnectID, with guest speakers from Cuscal, Zepto, ANZ, CommBank, Westpac, Amazon, and more. And the day will close with a motivational keynote from former professional tennis player and TEDx presenter, Jelena Dokic .

Lynn Kraus, CEO of Australian Payments Plus, said: "Australia is at the forefront of payments innovation, and that is something that the industry as a whole can be proud of. I’m so excited to talk innovation and opportunity today with such a broad range of stakeholders, and to explore together what the future of payments holds for Australia,"

Sponsors include Zepto, Amazon Web Services, NAB, Ping Identity, Bolt, Cuscal, Endeva, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Monoova, and Swift.

About Australian Payments Plus

Australian Payments Plus (www.auspayplus.com.au) brings together Australia’s domestic payment companies, BPAY Group, eftpos and NPP Australia to shape the future of payments for Australia. Working together benefits Australia’s consumers, businesses and government, creating opportunities above and beyond the needs of payments users of all kinds. We’re inspired by what’s possible today, and what could be possible beyond tomorrow.

AP+ shareholders include Adyen Australia Pty Limited, ANZ, ASL, Bank of Queensland Limited, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, CBA, Citigroup Pty Limited, Coles Group Limited, Cuscal Limited, EFTEX Pty Limited, First Data Network Australia Limited trading as Fiserv, HSBC Bank Australia Limited, ING Bank (Australia) Limited, Indue Limited, Macquarie Bank Limited, NAB, PayPal, Norfina Limited (trading as Suncorp Bank) (formerly Suncorp Metway Limited), Tyro Payments Limited, WBC, Windcave Pty Limited, Wise Australia Pty Limited, Woolworths Group Limited and WorldPay.

See http://www.auspayplus.com.au for more information.

