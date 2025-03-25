Jungheinrich delivers Customised Racking Solution to Toll’s Green Warehouse in Tullamarine, Melbourne

PR NewsWire | 11:44 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Germany-headquartered global leading material handling solution provider Jungheinrich announced that they have collaborated with Toll Group to provide a customised racking solution for Toll’s new 10,000 sqm temperature-controlled healthcare facility at Melbourne’s Airport Business Park in Australia.

As the first five-star green building at Melbourne airport*, this facility is designed, and custom built to support the influenza vaccine production for adjacent CSL Seqirus manufacturing site through just-in-time services. It boasts impressive operational capabilities, including controlled ambient, cold chain as well as frozen and ultra-low frozen product storage which could handle a wide range of sensitive healthcare products with the utmost precision and care.

Toll Group Australia partnered with Jungheinrich to provide a holistic tailor-made warehouse solution that addresses their specific requirements while offering highest flexibility, quality, safety and sustainability. This solution offers 9,000+ pallet storage locations, integrating key features such as selective pallet racking, fire baffles and sprinkler systems, location labels, rack end and upright protectors, mesh decks for order picking along with a layout to suit cool room and freezers.

"Jungheinrich’s expertise in providing one-stop-shop warehousing solutions which include both racking systems and forklifts has helped us deliver a high-performance facility that supports our operations. We are very impressed by Jungheinrich’s project management allowing for a progressive handover which enabled us to meet a hard deadline for a TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) inspection." says Michael Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Healthcare, at Toll Group Australia.

By understanding Toll’s specific requirements, including their product profile, storage capacity, and throughput requirements, we provided an ideal solution, factoring in both their immediate needs and future scalability requirements. As a result, we leveraged our trusted ISO processes and expertise and delivered a safe, and high-quality warehouse solution for Toll that is compliant to AS 4084-2023 and other stringent international standards," said Axel Knigge, Managing Director of Jungheinrich Australia & New Zealand.

The racking system is robust and flexible, which enables Toll to adapt to potential changes in product mix and volume – a common challenge in third-party logistics (3PL) environments.

The facility also incorporates fire baffle systems to meet recommended safety standards for storing healthcare products, including those with chemical components.

Jungheinrich’s racking solution enables Toll to maximise their storage density and optimise material flow within their warehouse.

*Certification in process

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world’s leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the family-owned listed business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In the 2023 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of more than 21,000 employees generated revenue of €5.5 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. The share is listed on the MDAX. In Australia, there’re 6 branches located in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Townsville and Perth, supporting local Australian customers with best-in-class products, solutions and service. Visit www.Jungheinrich.com.au

About Toll Group

At Toll, we do more than just logistics – we move the businesses that move the world. Our 16,000 team members can help solve any logistics, transport or supply chain challenge – big or small. We have been supporting our customers for more than 130 years. Today, we support more than 20,000 customers worldwide with 500 sites in 29 markets, and a forwarding network spanning 150 countries. We are proudly part of Japan Post — www.tollgroup.com

