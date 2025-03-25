The Overnight Report: Two Week High

Daily Market Reports | 8:48 AM

This story features MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MEZ

US markets rallied strongly on media reports of a more nuanced tariff approach from the US Administration with tech stocks leading. Ahead of the Federal Budget, ASX futures are indicating a positive start.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8020.00 + 36.00 0.45% S&P ASX 200 7936.90 + 5.70 0.07% S&P500 5767.57 + 100.01 1.76% Nasdaq Comp 18188.59 + 404.54 2.27% DJIA 42583.32 + 597.97 1.42% S&P500 VIX 17.48 – 1.80 – 9.34% US 10-year yield 4.33 + 0.08 1.86% USD Index 103.97 + 0.51 0.50% FTSE100 8638.01 – 8.78 – 0.10% DAX30 22852.66 – 39.02 – 0.17%

Good Morning,

The risk on tone into quarter end continued as tariff uncertainty eased (somewhat) and US Services PMI surprised to the upside.

Time to rally

US markets embraced the Trump Administration’s more targeted approach to impending tariffs, which are set to come into effect on April 2. Media reports suggest reciprocal tariffs would concentrate on around 15% of nations with enduring trade imbalances with the US. Sector-specific tariffs are not expected to be announced on the same day, but they may come as soon as this week.

The March S&P Global US Services PMI increased to 54.3 from 51.0 in February, but was overshadowed by a contraction in the March S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, which fell to 49.8 from 52.7 in February.

Eurozone Services PMI disappointed at 50.4 vs. 50.7 expected and 50.6 prior. Is US exceptionalism holding in for a bit longer?

The S&P500 climbed 1.8%, closing at a two-week high above its 200-day moving average (5,752), while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.3%.

Technology stocks led the rally, especially names that sold off to start 2025. Tesla shares rose 11.9%, and Nvidia was up 3.2%. The Nasdaq index remains down -5.8% year-to-date.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields climbed on an increased risk appetite among investors. The 10-yr yield was up eight basis points to 4.33%.

Copper prices rose amid a risk-on tone across markets. With more targeted tariffs, this could result in less economic damage than previously anticipated and thus impact more positively on copper prices.

Other commodities were also impacted by the changed stance on tariffs. Brent Crude rose 1.3% to US$73.10, and the gold price eased slightly.

Australian Federal Budget, extract from NAB Markets Today

“The budget will be handed down at 7:30pm. While a pre-election budget, we don’t expect any large new policy announcements and would be surprised if the shift to the fiscal impulse will be large enough to shift macro forecasts.

“An extension of electricity rebates is likely which would further push out payback in the CPI beyond Q3 2025 and lead to a downward revision to the RBA’s headline inflation track, which is conditioned on current policy. We don’t see that influence on headline inflation as important for the RBA outlook.”

Corporate news in Australia

-Meridian Energy ((MEZ)) is starting construction on a $227m, 139MW solar farm in August.

-Sovereign Metals ((SVM)) is raising $40m to fund the development of its Kasiya rutile-graphite project in Malawi, with the assistance of Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

-Helia Group ((HLI)) announced its lenders mortgage insurance agreement with CommBank ((CBA)) is at risk.

-BYD has exceeded Tesla in revenue at US$107bn, driven by technology advances and rapid charging.

On the calendar today:

-AU Federal Govt Budget

-US Feb Building Permits

-ADRAD HOLDINGS LIMITED ((AHL)) ex-div 1.40c (100%)

-CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ((CCV)) ex-div 1c (100%)

-CIVMEC LIMITED ((CVL)) ex-div 2.50c (100%)

-MADER GROUP LIMITED ((MAD)) ex-div 4c (100%)

-PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED ((PDI)) earnings report

-STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED ((SDF)) investor briefing

-SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED ((SXE)) ex-div 2.5c (100%)

-SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED ((SYR)) AGM

-WEEBIT NANO LIMITED ((WBT)) investor briefing

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 3041.14 – 12.06 – 0.39% Silver (oz) 33.49 – 0.62 – 1.80% Copper (lb) 5.09 – 0.02 – 0.41% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 – 0.02 – 1.60% Nickel (lb) 7.16 – 0.19 – 2.63% Zinc (lb) 1.33 + 0.01 0.50% West Texas Crude 69.21 + 0.93 1.36% Brent Crude 72.43 + 0.24 0.33% Iron Ore (t) 102.21 + 0.21 0.21%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 24 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7936.90 0.07% -2.88% -2.72% -2.72%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS CDA Codan Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CGF Challenger Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans FMG Fortescue Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS JDO Judo Capital Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NAB National Australia Bank Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley PMV Premier Investments Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett S32 South32 Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS WJL Webjet Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms