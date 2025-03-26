ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 26 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.360 12.84% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.650 -11.58% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.465 10.71% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -9.43% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.580 9.43% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.800 -7.50% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.280 6.05% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.890 -6.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.019 5.56% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.930 -5.47% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.910 5.20% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.850 5.19% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.060 -4.50% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.810 5.02% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.340 -4.23% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.805 4.94% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.670 -3.96% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.595 4.39% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.350 -3.69% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.160 4.27% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 -3.23% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.420 4.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.890 -2.99% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 4.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.033 -2.94% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.900 3.94% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.010 -2.91% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.710 3.72% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.520 -2.80% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.950 3.51% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.245 -2.73% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.300 3.45% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.570 -2.56% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 3.33% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.560 -2.28% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.470 3.27% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.310 -2.24% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.920 3.16% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.260 -2.23%

