Australia’s City Of Playford Leads The Way In Clean Energy With Comprehensive Multibuild Solar Installation

Mar 26 2025

South Australian Local Council, City of Playford, installs solar on six key buildings; delivering on ESG goals

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage, has partnered with Venergy Solar to deliver a multibuild solar installation across the City of Playford. Six key council buildings have enhanced their green energy credentials by installing solar across their rooftops, providing long-term energy savings and reinforcing the council’s commitment to driving clean energy in the region.



Shedley Theatre, featuring Trinasolar’s Vertex S+ modules. Credit: Venergy Solar Australia

The large-scale rooftop rollout covers theatres, sports clubs, and carparks, totalling 202kW of installed capacity, reducing the council’s reliance on grid electricity and cutting carbon emissions. The project underscores Playford’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability and its ability to leverage technology to achieve clean energy goals, while ensuring responsible procurement practices aligning with stringent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Jonathan Roberts, Senior Manager Asset Operations at the City of Playford, commended the project’s positive impact on the community, "This initiative aligns with our vision for a greener, more sustainable Playford. By investing in renewable energy, we are not only reducing costs but also demonstrating environmental leadership that benefits our broader community."

Delivered by Venergy, a trusted provider of renewable energy solutions, the project saw the integration of Trinasolar’s high-performance Vertex S+ modules across all six sites. Matthew Wilkins, CEO of Venergy, highlighted the project’s success in meeting the council’s energy goals.

"Venergy is proud to have played a key role in this landmark project, ensuring high-quality solar solutions were installed efficiently and effectively. Trinasolar modules were chosen for their industry-leading efficiency, durability, and long-term performance, ensuring maximum energy output for the City of Playford," said Wilkins.

Trinasolar, a global leader in solar technology, supplied the high-efficiency Vertex S+ 500W (NEG18R.20) monofacial dual glass modules for the project.

The selection of Trinasolar was not only driven by the high performance of its modules, due to its cutting-edge n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, but also by the company’s strong ESG credentials. The City of Playford prioritised sustainability throughout the procurement process, ensuring that every component of this project aligned with its strict ESG standards. Responsible procurement was a key priority, with a focus on sourcing from manufacturers that uphold sustainability, transparency, and ethical production practices. Trinasolar’s commitment to low-carbon solar module production aligned perfectly with these stringent ESG requirements, ensuring that the environmental benefits of this project extend beyond energy generation to responsible and ethical manufacturing.

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia and New Zealand at Trinasolar, emphasised the company’s dedication to delivering reliable and environmentally responsible solar solutions.

"We are delighted to partner with Venergy and the City of Playford to power critical community infrastructure with clean energy. We view sustainability as a key competitive advantage and are committed to supporting Australian councils and businesses with high-quality, efficient solar technology driving both long-term sustainability and cost savings. Our low-carbon manufacturing process ensures that our modules contribute to a cleaner future not just in their energy generation, but in their entire lifecycle ," said Zhou.

The project included installations at key locations such as the Virginia Horticultural Centre, Shedley Theatre, Uley Road Hall, Windsor Carpark, The Precinct, and Angle Vale Sports Club. These solar systems will not only reduce operational costs for the council but also serve as a model for other municipalities looking to implement large-scale renewable energy solutions while adhering to best-practice ESG principles.

