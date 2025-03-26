GoodWe Powers Wildlife Rescue with Donated Solar System in Australia

PR NewsWire | Mar 26 2025

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe’s commitment to sustainability continues with a recent effort in Australia. The global leader in solar energy solutions has partnered with Six Star Plus and AWM Greentech Clayton to support wildlife rescue efforts by donating and installing a solar energy system for dedicated foster carers Colin and Jill.



Dean Williamson (GoodWe Australia), Colin, Lauren Ciconte (Six Star Plus), and Jill

For nearly four decades, Colin and Jill have rescued and rehabilitated orphaned joeys and wombats. Their work requires round-the-clock care and significant energy for heating, food storage, and essential medical equipment. Rising energy costs were putting the future of their foster care at risk, but the new solar system ensures a reliable and sustainable energy source to support their mission.

An 8.4kW solar system was installed, featuring 20 REC solar panels donated by AWM Greentech Clayton and a GoodWe 8kW MS G3 inverter. This system significantly reduces energy costs while providing a stable and sustainable power supply for essential equipment such as heating lamps, refrigeration, and medical devices, enabling Colin and Jill to continue their life-saving work.

Sustainability in Action: Powering Change with Renewable Energy

Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe Australia, highlighted the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility:

"Helping worthy and non-profit causes is something we’re really passionate about at GoodWe. When we heard about Colin and Jill’s situation, we saw an incredible opportunity to make a real difference. Wildlife carers do vital work, often behind the scenes and usually receive no government funding, and having access to solar energy will ease their financial strain while supporting conservation efforts."

Lauren from Six Star Plus expressed her admiration for Colin and Jill’s dedication:

"Colin and Jill have committed decades of their lives, caring for these animals around the clock. We wanted to support them in a way that has a lasting impact. The Six Star Plus team do a lot of voluntary work around Victoria every year, along with fundraising projects and donated systems. Last year we were proud to be given the GoodWe ‘GoodWill’ Award, so we were delighted to work with GoodWe on this project. AWM Greentech Clayton were also fantastic supporters in donating the solar panels needed. We hope Colin and Jill can now continue their incredible work, without the stress of high energy bills."

