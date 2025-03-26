Roborock Launches 2025 Smart Home Cleaner in Australia: A Milestone Year of Smarter Cleaning

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, is bringing its latest lineup of advanced cleaning solutions to the Australian market. Showcased at its recent launch event in Sydney, the Saros Series, F25 Series, and Qrevo EdgeC are set to revolutionise home cleaning with next-generation automation, powerful suction, and innovative design.



event photo

Roborock turned up the volume to mark its biggest Australian launch yet. Themed ‘Rocking a New Era’ with a performance by multi ARIA award-winning Australian musician, the event immersed guests in the next generation of smart cleaning, with interactive demo zones spotlighting the standout features of the Saros Series, Qrevo EdgeC, and F25 Series. From robotic arms that clear your socks, to vacuums that mop and self-dry, attendees got hands-on with the future of home cleaning.

This announcement follows Roborock’s continued global dominance, with the brand ranking #1 in global sales volume and turnover among Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (RVC) brands in IDC’s 2024 Q4 Worldwide Smart Home Device Tracker . Roborock holds 22.3% of the global RVC market share, reflecting an impressive 20.7% year-over-year increase in unit shipments.

"This is a milestone year for Roborock in Australia," said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "As a global leader in smart home cleaning, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation tailored to Australian consumers. With the launch of the Saros Series, we’re introducing game-changing features like the OmniGrip robotic arm and RetractSense™ navigation system, setting new standards for intelligent cleaning. Alongside the powerful F25 Series and our advanced mid-range lineup, we’re proud to bring these innovations to Australia, ensuring every home can experience the power of truly intelligent cleaning."

Introducing the Saros Series: Intelligent Precision Meets Power

The Roborock Saros Series redefines premium robotic cleaning with state-of-the-art AI-driven navigation, industry-leading suction power, and next-gen mopping technology.

Roborock Saros 10 (RRP: $2,999 AUD) – Roborock’s slimmest and smartest robotic vacuum yet, the Saros 10 features the first-ever RetractSense™ Navigation System, which enhances traditional LDS navigation by allowing the module to retract inwards when passing under low-clearance furniture while maintaining a 100-degree wide field of view**. At just 7.98 cm tall, this flagship model integrates Roborock’s most advanced cleaning technologies, including VibraRise® 4.0 mopping, AdaptiLift™ Chassis, Reactive AI 3.0 obstacle recognition, and a powerful 22,000Pa HyperForce® suction system.

(RRP: AUD) – Roborock’s slimmest and smartest robotic vacuum yet, the Saros 10 features the first-ever RetractSense™ Navigation System, which enhances traditional LDS navigation by allowing the module to retract inwards when passing under low-clearance furniture while maintaining a 100-degree wide field of view**. At just 7.98 cm tall, this flagship model integrates Roborock’s most advanced cleaning technologies, including VibraRise® 4.0 mopping, AdaptiLift™ Chassis, Reactive AI 3.0 obstacle recognition, and a powerful 22,000Pa HyperForce® suction system. Roborock Saros 10R (RRP: $2,899 AUD) – Taking robotic vacuum intelligence to the next level, the Saros 10R is equipped with StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, a cutting-edge AI navigation system. Instead of relying on a traditional Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) tower, it integrates dual-light 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera, delivering an ultra-precise 3D environmental map and real-time obstacle detection.

(RRP: AUD) – Taking robotic vacuum intelligence to the next level, the Saros 10R is equipped with StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, a cutting-edge AI navigation system. Instead of relying on a traditional Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) tower, it integrates dual-light 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera, delivering an ultra-precise 3D environmental map and real-time obstacle detection. Roborock Saros Z70 (RRP: $3,999 AUD) – The most feature-rich robotic vacuum cleaner in the series, the Saros Z70 introduces OmniGrip – the first-of-its-kind mass-produced* foldable robotic arm with five-axis movement. This innovative feature allows the vacuum to clean previously obstructed areas and handle small items such as socks, small towels, tissue paper, and sandals under 300g**.

Roborock Qrevo EdgeC: Precision-Driven Performance

Built for homes requiring edge-to-edge cleaning, the Qrevo EdgeC (RRP: $2,199 AUD) is designed with advanced edge-cleaning technology, powerful 18,500Pa suction, dual anti-tangle brush system, and optimised navigation to tackle every corner effortlessly.

Roborock F25 Series: Smart, Versatile Cordless Cleaning

Packed with smart and powerful features, the Roborock F25 Series allows users to spend less time cleaning and more time living.

Roborock F25 (RRP: $699 AUD) – Designed for effortless cleaning, the F25 delivers one-stroke wet and dry cleaning with 20,000Pa suction power and 450 cleaning strokes per minute, ensuring a spotless finish with minimal effort.

(RRP: AUD) – Designed for effortless cleaning, the F25 delivers one-stroke wet and dry cleaning with 20,000Pa suction power and 450 cleaning strokes per minute, ensuring a spotless finish with minimal effort. Roborock F25 Ace (RRP: $999 AUD) – Taking cleaning a step further, the F25 ACE includes an automatic detergent dispenser, intelligently adjusting the cleaning solution for different surfaces based on real-time dirt detection. SlideTech 2.0 motorised wheels offer smooth maneuverability, even in tight spaces, while dual brushless motors provide effortless control. Like the F25, it features JawScrapers technology for a tangle-free clean, along with smart self-cleaning, hot air drying, and voice alerts for real-time updates.

Roborock is also launching four additional robotic vacuums in Australia, ensuring smart cleaning solutions at every price point:

Expanding the Entry-Range Lineup

Roborock Q10V+ (RRP: $1,299 AUD) – Designed for powerful performance, the Q10V+ delivers 10,000Pa HyperForce® suction, a Dual Anti-Tangle system, and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. The VibraRise® 2.0 mopping system and self-emptying dock provide a hands-free, all-in-one cleaning solution.

(RRP: AUD) – Designed for powerful performance, the Q10V+ delivers 10,000Pa HyperForce® suction, a Dual Anti-Tangle system, and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. The VibraRise® 2.0 mopping system and self-emptying dock provide a hands-free, all-in-one cleaning solution. Roborock Q7T+ (RRP: $799 AUD) – Equipped with 8,000Pa HyperForce® suction, this model tackles dust and debris with ease across all surfaces. The Dual Anti-Tangle system keeps hair from clogging the brushes – so you don’t have to. It pairs seamlessly with a Self-Emptying Dock for truly hands-free cleaning.

Strengthening the Mid-Range Offering

Roborock Qrevo C (RRP: $1,699 AUD) – Elevating mid-range cleaning, Qrevo C features 12,000Pa HyperForce® suction, Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, and a Dual Anti-Tangle system to prevent hair buildup. The 200 RPM Dual-Spinning Mop ensures deep stain removal, while the Maintenance Dock with Heated Drying keeps the device hygienic and ready for use.

(RRP: AUD) – Elevating mid-range cleaning, Qrevo C features 12,000Pa HyperForce® suction, Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, and a Dual Anti-Tangle system to prevent hair buildup. The 200 RPM Dual-Spinning Mop ensures deep stain removal, while the Maintenance Dock with Heated Drying keeps the device hygienic and ready for use. Roborock Qrevo L (RRP: $1,499 AUD) – With 10,000Pa HyperForce® suction, an Anti-Tangle Side Brush, and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, the Qrevo L takes on dirt, hair, and everyday obstacles with ease. Its 200 RPM Dual-Spinning Mop delivers a deep, streak-free clean—while the Maintenance Dock handles the dirty work, cleaning and drying the mop for you.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Roborock’s global leadership is reinforced by its commitment to cutting-edge R&D and premium automation technology. The brand continues to dominate international markets, taking a leading position in United States and China, also ranking as the #1 selling RVC brand in volume across major regions, including Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, and Turkey according to IDC’s 2024 Q4 Worldwide Smart Home Device Tracker .

Pricing and Availability in Australia

The Roborock Saros 10, Saros Z70, Qrevo EdgeC, and F25 Series is now available to purchase on Roborock Australia’s official retail channels, such as Roborock’s Official Online Store and other Participating Authorised Retailers . The Roborock Qrevo C, Qrevo L, Q10V+, Q7T+ will be available starting from April 2025. The Roborock Saros 10R will be available starting from May 2025.

About Roborock?

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/ .

*Roborock was the first in the robotic vacuum industry to mass-produce this technology, launching it in January 2025.

**Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to environmental factors and software updates.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms