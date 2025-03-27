ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 27 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.450 10.69% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.280 -8.97% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 6.25% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.930 -8.02% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.090 6.20% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 210.000 -7.79% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.930 3.90% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.760 -7.12% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.465 3.33% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.010 -6.46% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 3.28% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.980 -6.29% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 2.94% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 27.530 -5.78% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.350 2.94% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.530 -5.24% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.110 2.78% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.935 -5.08% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.650 2.65% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.950 2.60% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.250 -4.92% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.660 2.33% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 26.250 -4.72% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.345 2.28% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 69.990 -4.49% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 2.27% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 64.700 -4.40% AMC – AMCOR PLC 15.330 2.20% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.260 -4.34% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.870 2.14% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.555 -4.31% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 38.750 2.08% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.465 -4.25% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.940 2.07% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.068 -4.23% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.330 1.92% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.910 -4.21% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 1.78% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 30.360 -3.95%

