GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker™ Reviewed by DNV for its Structural and Electrical Design Compliance in Australia

SYDNEY, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has successfully completed a Structural and Electrical Design Compliance Review for its Genius Tracker 1P and 1P-2R systems in Australia, conducted by DNV, a globally recognized assurance and risk management firm.

The review shows that GameChange Solar’s design methodology for Genius 1P and 1P-2R solar trackers complies with the relevant structural and electrical standards in Australia. This independent assessment evaluated the compliance of Genius 1P and 1P-2R solar with Australian standards, in wind regions A and D.

"Our Genius 1P and 1P-2R trackers are designed for high performance and structural resilience, ensuring they can withstand Australia’s demanding environmental conditions," said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing Director – Oceania & SEA at GameChange Solar. "This DNV compliance review demonstrates that GameChange Solar provides reliable, bankable solar tracking solutions that meet the highest global standards. It further strengthens our position as a trusted provider, giving developers and EPCs the confidence they need in our products," he added.

The structural review conducted by DNV considered key parameters, including expected load paths, loads and load combinations, limit state design as required under AS/NZS 1170, structural capacity checks, and supporting engineering analysis and testing for structural integrity. The electrical compliance review further validated that GameChange Solar’s Genius 1P tracker complies with AS/NZS 3000-2018 and other key relevant Australian standards, demonstrating adherence to critical safety and operational benchmarks for solar tracking systems.

With DNV’s compliance review, GameChange Solar continues to set benchmarks in the solar tracking industry, enabling developers worldwide to build bankable, compliant, and high-performing solar projects.

The complete report is available upon request by emailing vaibhav.joshi@gamechangesolar.com.

