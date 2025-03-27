oneZero earns 2025 Great Place To Work Australia Certification™

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — oneZero is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in Australia for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees based in Australia say about their experience working at oneZero.



Great Place to Work Certified Australia 2025-2026

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"oneZero is honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work in Australia, a distinction earned through valuable feedback from our employees. This is one of several accolades highlighting oneZero as a company that excels in supporting our employees as we continue to expand. We were also recently renamed as one of the Best Places to Work globally by the Business Intelligence Group," said Alex Neo, oneZero’s Sydney-based global Chief Commercial Officer.

"We have made significant efforts to ensure that all of our team members in Australia - both in our regional headquarters in Sydney and in our development hub in Canberra - feel valued and connected to the global team. We’ve learned that by investing in our people, we fuel the innovation and performance that drive oneZero’s success," Neo added.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that oneZero stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source – three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

