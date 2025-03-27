Operational Intelligence and KODE Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Smart Buildings in Australia, SE Asia & the UK

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KODE Labs , a leading global provider of advanced smart building technology, and Operational Intelligence , a specialist in intelligent automation solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership set to revolutionise the smart building landscape in South East Asia, Australia, and the UK.

By integrating KODE Labs’ advanced technology—which leverages machine learning and AI to automate building operations across billions of standardized data points—with Operational Intelligence’s deep local expertise, the firms are transforming how buildings operate, making them smarter, more connected, and more efficient than ever before.

Delivering Next-Generation Smart Building Solutions

This collaboration empowers businesses to optimize their real estate portfolios, reduce costs, and improve occupant experiences while ensuring seamless implementation and long-term adaptability. By leveraging AI-driven automation in portfolio management, organizations gain enhanced operational visibility, lower energy consumption, and the ability to make smarter, data-backed decisions.

"Joining forces with KODE Labs allows us to offer our clients unparalleled smart building solutions," said Michael Dowling, Director of Technology at Operational Intelligence. "Together, we are setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in building digitisation and sustainable transformation."

As regulatory demands and sustainability expectations rise, this partnership equips organizations with future-proof infrastructure that adapts to industry shifts and evolving business needs.

"Our partnership with Operational Intelligence strengthens KODE’s position as the standard operating system for smart buildings worldwide," said Etrit Demaj, Co-Founder of KODE Labs. "This marks another key milestone in ensuring our global clients have KODE channels anywhere their buildings and teams are located."

As the demand for smarter, more sustainable, and cost-efficient buildings grows, the partnership between KODE Labs and Operational Intelligence is delivering intelligent solutions that optimize performance, reduce environmental impact, and create lasting value for businesses.

About KODE Labs

Detroit-based KODE Labs is a smart building software company transforming real estate management and tenant experience through its innovative, data-centric operating system, KODE OS. The open enterprise platform leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to optimise building performance, integrating data from building management systems, IoT, and operational systems into a unified, cloud-based solution. KODE Labs enables thousands of real estate portfolios globally to operate their buildings seamlessly, economically, and sustainably. For more information, visit kodelabs.com .

About Operational Intelligence

Operational Intelligence is a global leader in intelligent automation and data-driven solutions, integrating IT, operational technologies, and third-party applications to optimise efficiency, security, and sustainability. With decades of expertise, the company delivers high-performance solutions across smart buildings, critical infrastructure, and large-scale precincts. Backed by a team of over 400 specialists, Operational Intelligence helps organisations enhance operational efficiency, drive measurable ROI, and achieve long-term resilience through cutting-edge digital transformation strategies.

For more information on how this partnership can benefit your business, visit: Operational Intelligence: www.operationalintelligence.com.au

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms