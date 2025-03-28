ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-03-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 10.550 9.21% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.210 -9.02% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 6.93% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.480 -8.57% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.395 6.76% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.800 -8.40% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.940 6.30% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 151.310 -7.14% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.900 4.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.020 -6.05% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.390 4.37% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.018 -5.26% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.170 4.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.490 3.98% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.180 -5.22% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.630 3.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.730 3.80% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 50.610 -4.33% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.960 3.77% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 80.050 -4.32% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.520 3.75% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.420 -4.07% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.100 3.45% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.365 -3.95% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.200 3.30% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 201.800 -3.90% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.080 3.29% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.135 -3.81% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.220 3.18% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.920 -3.67% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.340 3.09% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 29.290 -3.52% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.850 3.03% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.300 -3.50% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.190 3.02% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.850 -3.48% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.070 2.94% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 15.920 -3.40%

