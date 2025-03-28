Camunda and Ashling Partners Announce Global Partnership to Drive Process Orchestration and Intelligent Automation

PR NewsWire | 11:53 AM

SYDNEY, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Camunda, a global leader in process orchestration and automation, and Ashling Partners, one of the largest Intelligent Automation service providers, today announced a strategic global partnership. This collaboration combines Camunda’s powerful process orchestration and automation capabilities with Ashling Partners’ expertise in automation to accelerate digital transformation for organisations worldwide, with a particular focus on Australian engagements.

This partnership enables enterprises to automate and optimise complex business processes with efficiency, scalability, and intelligence. By integrating Camunda’s end-to-end orchestration platform with Ashling Partners’ deep knowledge of intelligent automation, businesses can unlock greater operational agility, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. A key goal of this partnership is to disrupt traditional monolithic automation platforms, enabling businesses to adopt a more agile, scalable, and modernised automation approach.

Ashling Partners recently expanded its global footprint by establishing its first international office in Melbourne, Australia, in March 2024. This strategic move, led by former Reveal Group partner Benjamin Lingard, underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering intelligent automation and process improvement solutions to the Australian market, with a focus on the manufacturing, finance, and healthcare sectors.

To further support the Australian market, Camunda and Ashling Partners are hosting an exclusive BFSI Front Office Round Table event, bringing together leading professionals from the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors across the country. This event will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss best practices, emerging trends, and the future of automation in these critical sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ashling Partners to help organisations automate mission-critical processes from end to end," said Christina Christenson, VP global partners at Camunda. "Together, we enable enterprises to break down automation silos, orchestrate workflows across diverse technologies, and fully operationalize AI, ultimately leading to better operational efficiency and better customer experiences."

"Joining forces with Camunda allows us to deliver cutting-edge process orchestration and automation solutions to our clients," said Benjamin Lingard, Country Head (Australia) at Ashling Partners. "Our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency will help enterprises transform the way they work and create lasting competitive advantages."

For more information, visit https://camunda.com/ and https://www.ashlingpartners.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Charley Vokoun

+61431536271

charley.vokoun@ashlingpartners.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2652272/Ashling_Partners_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

