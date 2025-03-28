LONGi and Raystech Presented at the 2025 Solar & Storage Live Exhibition

BRISBANE, Australia, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has partnered with Raystech to make a significant appearance at the Solar & Storage Live exhibition, held on March 26-27, 2025, following the announcement of Raystech as the exclusive distributor for LONGi’s distributed products in Australia.

LONGi Hi-MO X6 Max solar module stood out at the exhibition with its performance and aesthetic design. With HPBC and TaiRay Inside cell technology, this module enables more efficient power conversion, helping users to reduce the cost of electricity significantly. This not only meets the increasing power demands in the southeastern coastal regions of Australia but also provides a viable solution to the economic pressures brought on by rising electricity costs.

In addition to the Hi-MO X6 Max, a new and exciting product was showcased at the exhibition. With the promise of exceptional performance, reliability, customer benefit, and design, this new module is set to become a highlight in the Australian photovoltaic market, which is promised to arrive in Australia in mid-April, with much anticipation.

Looking forward, LONGi and Raystech are set to collaborate closely, bringing more efficient and valuable solar modules to the Australian solar market, thereby contributing significantly to the country’s green energy initiative.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modulescommercial & industrial distributed solar solutionsgreen energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

