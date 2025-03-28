Vixtel and EE Group Australia Join Forces to Expand into the Australian AI Perception Intelligence Market

PR NewsWire | 1:24 PM

HONG KONG, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EE Group Australia, a leading Australian provider of innovative technology products, and Vixtel Technologies (an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of International Business Digital Technology (HKEX stock code: 1782)), a leader in AI perception intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership. EE Group Australia will become a tier-one distributor for Vixtel’s AI perception intelligence products, leveraging its extensive customer network and strong channel advantages to help Vixtel introduce its leading perception intelligence technology and products to the Australian market and jointly explore new opportunities in the AI perception intelligence landscape.

Vixtel’s AI perception intelligence products maintain a leading position in the industry

Vixtel has been deeply involved in the AI perception intelligence field for many years, possessing independently developed deep learning algorithms and advanced hardware design capabilities. Its product portfolio includes unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) intelligent management platforms, intelligent video surveillance systems, AI edge computing boxes, intelligent perception observable centers, intelligent computing power analysis and scheduling decision-making management platforms. These are widely used in various fields such as intelligent video, smart ports, smart mining, smart energy, and intelligent transportation. Known for high precision, efficiency, and reliability, Vixtel’s AI perception intelligence products maintain a leading position in the industry. Its intelligent video management system has processed data from hundreds of millions of terminals, demonstrating exceptional reliability and scalability.

EE Group Australia, a leading Australian supplier of innovative technology products serving both consumer and enterprise markets, is the exclusive distributor for DJI Enterprise, providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses. In addition, EE Group Australia offers DJI Agriculture products and other leading brands such as Insta360 and ECOFLOW smart power solutions, ensuring a comprehensive portfolio of advanced technology products. Through this partnership, EE Group Australia will fully utilize its extensive channel advantages and professional customer service capabilities, particularly its experience in enterprise-level solutions, to provide Vixtel with comprehensive support from product promotion and sales to after-sales service, helping Vixtel rapidly penetrate the Australian market and enhance its brand influence.

EE Group helps Vixtel introduce its leading perception intelligence technology and products to the Australian market

This collaboration represents a strategic choice for both parties, leveraging complementary strengths and creating mutual benefits. Vixtel can leverage EE Group Australia’s extensive customer network and mature distribution channels to rapidly increase its market share and accelerate its business development. EE Group Australia, in turn, can enrich its product portfolio by introducing Vixtel’s leading AI perception intelligence products, particularly strengthening its capabilities in enterprise-level AIoT solutions and providing customers with more comprehensive and advanced technical services.

Colin Sze, CEO of EE Group Australia, stated, "Vixtel has demonstrated cutting-edge technology and extensive application experience in providing business intelligence perception and management solutions for large network operators and enterprises. The digital upgrade of industries in Australia has vast market potential. By leveraging EE Group Australia’s extensive channel network and professional service capabilities, Vixtel’s AI perception intelligence products can be rapidly localized, fully realizing the enormous market potential of AI technology empowering industry applications."

Haiqing Guan, CEO of Vixtel, stated, "Our AI perception intelligence products are at the forefront of the industry, with rich practical experience. For example, our intelligent video management system has processed data from hundreds of millions of terminals, demonstrating extremely high reliability. Australia has a large number of industry application scenarios, making it very suitable for introducing intelligent perception technology to enhance intelligent operation capabilities. With EE Group Australia’s local resources and mature distribution network, we can deeply explore market demand, cultivate long-term customer groups, and achieve mutual success."

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms