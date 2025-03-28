Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 March 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:30 AM

Our top ten news from 20 March 2025 to 27 March 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Orica’s Transformation Proceeding Apace

Monday 24 March 2025

Following Orica’s recent business update and investor day, analysts remain upbeat noting scope for additional capital management

2 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys In Copper, Small Caps, Tech, Healthcare, And More

Thursday 20 March 2025

Analysts and strategists line up their refreshed selections for Best Ideas in copper, smaller cap companies, technology and telcos, healthcare, and other segments on the ASX

3 – James Hardie Pursues Growth, At What Cost?

Tuesday 25 March 2025

The market has given the Azek acquisition the thumbs down for now, but James Hardie management sees growth opportunities abound

4 – ESG Focus: Fund Flows, Tariffs, Defence & AI

Thursday 20 March 2025

ESG and sustainability trends are not immune to the ructions from Washington with investors and companies juggling a fast changing world

5 – Uranium Week: Small Positives

Tuesday 25 March 2025

A lift in the spot uranium price last week can’t detract from the lack of certainty around tariffs

6 – Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2025 Review

Friday 21 March 2025

A compilation of stories relating to the February 2025 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season

7 – New Hope Buyback Counters 2025 Uncertainty

Thursday 20 March 2025

A share buyback surprise and juicy half year dividend have injected fresh enthusiasm into New Hope’s share price

8 – Plenty Of Ambition At Myer & Premier

Wednesday 26 March 2025

Following the transfer of brands to Myer from Premier Investments, analysts review interim results for both companies and weigh their respective outlooks

9 – In Brief: Is The Aussie Market Misunderstood?

Friday 21 March 2025

Weekly Broker Wrap: In a world of hyper changes UBS challenges the narrative around Australian equities, a pleasant surprise for some

10 – Liontown Resources: Going Underground

Thursday 20 March 2025

Focus is turning towards the ramp-up of Katheen Valley and potential funding hurdles post in-line interim results from Liontown Resources

