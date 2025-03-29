The Market In Numbers – 29 Mar 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12287.460 1.44% -2.49% -6.28% -6.28% 4.86% All Ordinaries 8195.50 0.45% -2.48% -2.67% -2.67% 2.27% S&P ASX 200 7982.00 0.64% -2.33% -2.17% -2.17% 2.76% S&P ASX 300 7919.70 0.61% -2.27% -2.21% -2.21% 2.74% Communication Services 1649.20 -0.16% -2.42% 1.34% 1.34% 9.86% Consumer Discretionary 3827.50 0.59% -4.97% -2.14% -2.14% 9.00% Consumer Staples 11784.10 -0.09% -1.98% 0.13% 0.13% -4.80% Energy 8158.40 1.99% -2.47% -5.39% -5.39% -18.67% Financials 8410.30 2.55% -3.15% -2.37% -2.37% 9.84% Health Care 41078.10 -0.91% -3.92% -8.48% -8.48% -7.18% Industrials 7860.20 0.45% -1.70% 2.80% 2.80% 15.40% Info Technology 2288.60 -3.30% -8.59% -16.50% -16.50% -2.26% Materials 16529.80 0.04% 1.78% 2.51% 2.51% -2.06% Real Estate 3562.00 -2.39% -2.91% -5.30% -5.30% -0.03% Utilities 9167.40 0.43% 1.21% 1.49% 1.49% -1.27% A-REITs 1627.20 -2.44% -2.93% -5.31% -5.31% 0.18% All Technology Index 3392.10 -3.46% -8.53% -10.86% -10.86% 8.10% Banks 3524.50 2.99% -2.47% -2.27% -2.27% 10.31% Gold Index 11129.30 3.76% 13.77% 32.12% 32.12% 51.27% Metals & Mining 5473.20 0.92% 3.57% 4.14% 4.14% -1.39%

The World

Index 29 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8658.85 0.14% -1.71% 5.94% 5.94% 6.06% DAX30 22461.52 -1.88% -0.40% 12.82% 12.82% 23.18% Hang Seng 23426.60 -1.11% 2.12% 16.78% 16.78% 32.21% Nikkei 225 37120.33 -1.48% -0.09% -6.95% -6.95% -6.22% DJIA 41583.90 -0.96% -5.15% -2.26% -2.26% 6.30% S&P500 5580.94 -1.53% -6.27% -5.11% -5.11% 2.21% Nasdaq Comp 17322.99 -2.59% -8.09% -10.29% -10.29% -2.31%

Metals & Minerals

Index 29 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3098.66 1.49% 7.39% 17.97% 17.97% 32.54% Silver (oz) 35.32 3.59% 12.15% 16.87% 16.87% 20.76% Copper (lb) 5.1173 0.15% 11.21% 24.92% 24.92% 18.09% Aluminium (lb) 1.1529 -3.57% -2.82% 0.86% 0.86% 2.53% Nickel (lb) 7.1843 -2.33% 3.76% 0.55% 0.55% -7.64% Zinc (lb) 1.3042 -1.09% 2.96% -3.49% -3.49% -1.65% Uranium (lb) weekly 64.10 1.75% -1.76% -10.97% -10.97% -23.00% Iron Ore (t) 102.36 0.21% -4.40% -1.43% -1.43% -3.90%

Energy

Index 29 Mar 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.93 2.42% -0.41% 0.65% 0.65% -14.57% Brent Crude 73.35 1.61% -0.01% 1.09% 1.09% -14.15%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

