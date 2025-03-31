ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-03-25

Daily Market Reports | Mar 31 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 6.06% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.140 -10.39% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 5.83% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.685 -8.17% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.880 4.44% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.610 -7.74% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.060 3.41% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 139.870 -7.56% PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 0.170 3.03% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.200 -7.34% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.135 1.79% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.860 -6.72% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 81.230 1.47% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.915 -6.59% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.000 1.42% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.450 -6.25% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 1.37% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.040 -5.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.480 1.22% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.230 -5.75% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.250 1.12% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.110 -5.72% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.400 1.09% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.960 -5.71% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.530 1.06% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.830 1.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 19.810 -5.53% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.390 0.60% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.145 -5.37% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.580 0.56% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.970 -5.18% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.920 0.51% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.275 -5.17% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.220 0.45% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.880 -5.13% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.145 0.44% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.575 -5.12% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 34.150 0.44% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.910 -5.08%

