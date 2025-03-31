Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 31, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 2:34 PM

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $64.92

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden describes a fiercely competitive Australian gaming landscape, highlighted at the recent Australasian Hospitality and Gaming Expo.

Despite subdued conditions in Victoria and patchy performance in New South Wales, overall industry sentiment remains upbeat.

Aristocrat Leisure is defending its turf with a major cabinet refresh and multi-game jackpot innovations, the report highlights, while Light & Wonder is firing on all cylinders, boasting the highest number of top-performing titles and expanding its studio base across the region.

The brokerage retains a Neutral rating on Aristocrat, with the price target held at $67.

This report was published on March 28, 2025.

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARU)) as Downgrade to Hold from Speculative Buy (3) -

Canaccord Genuity has pushed the timing for NdPr deficits to 2026 on slower growth in EV sales. The broker expects some offset from a rise in rare earth demand for humanoid robotics, but not until the 2030s.

The broker cut forecasts for NdPr oxides until 2030, including -22% decline in FY25 and -23% in FY26. The broker also made significant cuts to forecasts for Dysprosium and Terbium throughout the forecast period.

Overall, stronger pricing momentum is required to drive broader equity moves in the rare earths sector, the report suggests.

Target price for Arafura Rare Earths cut to 20c from 30c. Rating downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy.

This report was published on March 27, 2025.

BRE BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $1.75

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BRE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has pushed the timing for NdPr deficits to 2026 on slower growth in EV sales. The broker expects some offset from a rise in rare earth demand for humanoid robotics, but not until the 2030s.

The broker cut forecasts for NdPr oxides until 2030, including -22% decline in FY25 and -23% in FY26. Significant cuts to forecasts for Dysprosium and Terbium have also been made throughout the forecast period.

Overall, the broker believes stronger pricing momentum is required to drive broader equity moves in the rare earths sector.

Target price for Brazilian Rare Earths cut to $5.00 from $5.50. Speculative Buy.

This report was published on March 27, 2025.

BTR BRIGHTSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.02

Taylor Collison rates ((BTR)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Taylor Collison notes Brightstar Resources completed the first gold pour at the Laverton mill under the Ore Purchasing Agreement with Genesis Minerals ((GMD)).

The broker believes the company offers an attractive option with this production and 3Moz mineral resources. Near-term catalysts include DFS study in 1H2025 that will likely include a classification upgrade of existing resources.

Target price of 4.5c and Speculative Rating.

This report was published on March 21, 2025.

