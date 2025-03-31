ghSMART Deepens its Presence in Australia to Further Serve Top Business Leaders

PR NewsWire | 9:28 AM

SYDNEY, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – ghSMART has been serving Australian clients for 25 years, partnering with global businesses, leading private equity firms, and boards committed to leadership excellence. As part of its continued global expansion, the firm is deepening its presence in Australia. After establishing a dedicated office in 2023, and in response to growing demand, ghSMART expects to triple the size of its Australia team by the end of 2025.

For 30 years, ghSMART has partnered with CEOs, boards, and investors to drive superior leadership decisions. Over 90% of the firm’s advisory work is at the C-suite, CEO, board, or investor level, helping organizations assess, develop, and select the best leadership to create lasting impact.

"Our mission is to use our expertise in human behavior to help CEOs and investors build valuable companies," said Dr. Geoff Smart, Founder & Chairman of ghSMART. "Australia has long been an important market for us, and this expansion allows us to deepen our relationships with top decision-makers who seek to build and lead exceptional teams."

The firm’s commitment to the Australian market aligns with its broader global strategy of supporting leaders in making better people decisions—an increasingly critical factor in long-term business success.

"With today’s complex business landscape, leadership matters more than ever," said Jeff McLean, CEO of ghSMART. "By investing further in building our team in Australia, we are strengthening our ability to deliver world-class advisory services to leaders who are shaping the future of their industries."

ghSMART’s Australian team is already working closely with many of the country’s most influential organizations, providing data-driven insights to help them make high-stakes leadership decisions with confidence.

"We are thrilled to deepen our footprint in Australia and continue serving top business leaders with the same rigor and impact that ghSMART is known for globally," said Louis Chambers, Partner and Head of Australia at ghSMART. "Our firm’s 30-year track record, combined with our strong local presence, ensures that our clients receive the highest caliber of leadership advisory support."

As ghSMART continues its global expansion, the firm remains committed to helping leaders and organizations maximize their potential—because when great leaders make great decisions, they create extraordinary results.

About ghSMART

ghSMART is the trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors on leadership strategies that drive performance and transformation. Combining rigorous assessments with analytics, ghSMART supports its clients in building exceptional teams and achieving their most ambitious goals. Founded on the belief that leadership is the most powerful force for good, ghSMART remains a pioneer in leadership advisory, with a legacy of bestselling books and industry accolades.

For more information about ghSMART and its services, visit www.ghSMART.com. For media inquiries, email Jennifer Watkins at jwatkins@ghsmart.com.

