Li-S Energy collaborates with Kea Aerospace to power high altitude UAV flights

SYDNEY, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) (‘Li-S’ or ‘the Company’) has signed a collaboration agreement with Kea Aerospace (Kea) to integrate Li-S’ advanced lithium sulfur battery technology into Kea’s high altitude UAVs targeting multi-month flight times.



Kea’s solar-powered ‘ATMOS’ aircraft

The partnership was signed and unveiled at the Avalon International Airshow outside of Melbourne, where Li-S is an exhibitor. The collaboration will see Li-S’ battery technology integrated into Kea’s high-altitude UAVs, significantly enhancing flight endurance and operational efficiency. The Kea Aerospace media release is attached to this announcement.

Li-S’ collaboration with Kea is consistent with the Company’s strategy to target the rapidly growing markets of drones, defence and electric aviation. Kea has partnered with Li-S because its cutting-edge lithium sulfur battery technology offers significant weight savings and energy density, which are both critical to maximise UAV flight times and payload.

Kea High Altitude UAVs

Founded in New Zealand in 2018, Kea is currently flight-testing its aircraft in the stratosphere, between 55,000 and 65,000 feet. Its solar-powered Kea ‘ATMOS’ aircraft operates as a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) aircraft. The drone gathers high-resolution aerial imagery and persistent video data for applications such as maritime awareness, environmental monitoring and disaster response, plus a broad range of other commercial use cases such as supporting telecommunications services. The potential for stratospheric HAPS aircraft capable of multi-month flight durations is substantial with Kea at the cutting edge of this global industry. The competitive benefits are compelling as HAPS offer far lower costs than satellites, greater persistence than conventional aircraft, and far greater control compared to un-steerable balloons.

Li-S collaboration

Li-S’ collaboration with Kea will focus on incorporating the Company’s ultra-light lithium sulfur battery cells and Li-S BMS technology into a Kea battery pack design, with ground testing expected in 2025 followed by flight testing.

The program objective will be to demonstrate the technology and integration in the 12.5 metre wingspan ATMOS Mk1 aircraft, followed by integration into the ATMOS Mk2 design, which will be capable of continuous flight for several months.

In ATMOS Mk2 the aircraft motors will cycle between power from the battery at night and solar cells during the day (with excess solar power also recharging the battery). Weight is absolutely critical for HAPS platforms. Having a battery with higher energy density prolongs flight time, improves payload capacity and can increase the geographic extent of operations, both in latitude and for operation in seasons with less daylight hours.

Dr Lee Finniear, CEO, commented:

"Our initial focus on the drone, defence and electric aviation markets is producing incredible opportunities for Li-S Energy. The stratospheric UAV market is a key sector of interest with enormous commercial potential. Partnering with Kea Aerospace positions us to engage at the cutting edge of this sector. Given the paramount importance of weight and reliability to Kea’s ATMOS line of stratospheric UAVs, their decision to collaborate with Li-S highlights how far advanced our battery technology is ahead of many of our competitors. We look forward to the testing program being undertaken in 2025, and to becoming a key technology partner of Kea’s as it delivers high performance, multi-month HAPS aircraft platforms to the global market."

Dr Mark Rocket, Kea’s CEO noted:

"This announcement of our collaboration with Li-S at the Avalon International Airshow, one of the most prestigious airshows globally, speaks to how significantly we view our new partnership. Li-S’ next generation lithium-sulfur battery offers more than twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries, while being greener due to the absence of key materials such as cobalt. This year promises to be a pivotal year for Kea as we develop our ATMOS Mk2 aircraft and the successful integration of Li-S battery technology into our ATMOS UAVs would give us an incredible competitive advantage in an industry where the commercial applications are vast."

About Li-S Energy

Li-S Energy is an Australian company at the forefront of next-generation battery innovation, developing lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal cells that offer more than twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion. With a strong research foundation and a commitment to sustainability, the company leverages cutting-edge IP and nanomaterials like BNNTs and Li-Nanomesh™ to enhance performance, safety, and longevity. Li-S Energy aims to revolutionise energy storage for aviation, drones, defence, and beyond – delivering lighter, more efficient energy solutions for advanced applications where weight is critical.

About Kea Aerospace

The company is based in Christchurch, New Zealand. Our vision is to be the world-leader in stratospheric flight operation and data collection and we’re on a mission to create insights from the stratosphere that will improve life on our planet.

