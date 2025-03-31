Webull Launches SMSF Offering for Australian Investors

PR NewsWire | 2:30 PM

Webull’s new SMSF offering allows investors to preserve performance by avoiding unnecessary fees

Webull SMSF accounts gain access to zero brokerage fees on over 3,500 US and Australian ETFs

Enhanced portfolio management tools for SMSF accounts, including auto-investing, DIY portfolio management, and cash management to help manage investments for retirement

SYDNEY, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (‘Webull Australia’), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, today announced the launch of its Self-Managed Superannuation Fund (SMSF) offering in Australia.

This new offering makes SMSF investing easier by providing a platform with no monthly fees while offering advanced features like live streaming ASX prices, live support, free trade ideas, and Webull’s Learning Centre alongside a range of screening and charting tools. On the Webull platform, Australian investors can now manage their SMSFs and other key investments in one place.

With $0 commission trading on ASX and US ETFs, full portfolio control, and comprehensive investment tools, Webull aims to improve market accessibility for SMSFs, especially for younger investors looking to lower costs, while gaining more control over their super fund and retirement savings.

Lower costs improve gains

Lower brokerage fees, commission-free trading on over 3,500 ETFs and zero monthly platform costs reduce the overall running expenses of an SMSF, which, in turn, can help investors improve the SMSF’s annual performance. Regulatory and other fees may apply.

While lower fees are attractive to SMSF investors, the usual payoff is a no-frills trading platform. But SMSF investors need more tools and more control, not less – for this reason, we’ve built a full-service suite that allows for institutional-grade cash management, professional trading tools and live support, alongside features that are associated with platforms that charge high monthly fees," says Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia.

"We believe that Webull offers the ultimate trading and investing portal to house and manage SMSF investors’ cash, equity, ETF, warrants and options holdings, allowing investors to log in and get full control over their investments."

Meeting the Growing Demand for SMSF and Company Accounts

Listed shares and cash are the two biggest asset classes for SMSFs in Australia, which has resulted in greater demand for services that support these investments. Younger investors, in particular, are driving this trend, as they seek platforms that minimise fees and maximise control.

By providing a flexible, low-cost, and transparent platform, Webull is ensuring that Australians can plan for their retirement on their own terms, without unnecessary costs eroding their long-term SMSF performance.

To find out more, visit www.webull.com.au/smsfs

ENDS

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

Webull@cognitomedia.com

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. All client funds are securely held in client money trust accounts at an approved Authorized Deposit-taking Institution (ADI), and all Australian shares are CHESS-sponsored.

About Webull Group

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms