ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.220
|5.76%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.290
|-9.84%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|16.780
|3.71%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.980
|-7.55%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|32.650
|3.68%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.585
|-6.40%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.370
|3.40%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.820
|-5.68%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.660
|3.11%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.590
|-5.64%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.660
|3.10%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.350
|-4.86%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|3.710
|3.06%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.700
|-4.43%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|15.050
|2.87%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|15.140
|-4.30%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|2.86%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|2.570
|-4.10%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.620
|2.86%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.380
|-4.03%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|29.190
|2.67%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|36.980
|-3.90%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.810
|2.66%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.810
|-3.57%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|21.840
|2.63%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|6.010
|-3.53%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|5.100
|2.62%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|2.880
|-3.36%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|30.980
|2.41%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.435
|-3.33%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|28.510
|2.41%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.350
|-3.23%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|83.070
|2.27%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.500
|-3.23%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|5.010
|2.24%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|33.050
|-3.22%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.060
|2.17%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|63.180
|-3.01%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|65.500
|2.10%
|PNR – PANTORO LIMITED
|0.165
|-2.94%
