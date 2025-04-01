ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.220 5.76% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.290 -9.84% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 16.780 3.71% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.980 -7.55% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 32.650 3.68% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.585 -6.40% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.370 3.40% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 4.820 -5.68% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.660 3.11% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.590 -5.64% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.660 3.10% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.350 -4.86% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.710 3.06% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.700 -4.43% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.050 2.87% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 15.140 -4.30% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 2.86% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.570 -4.10% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.620 2.86% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 -4.03% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 29.190 2.67% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.980 -3.90% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.810 2.66% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.810 -3.57% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.840 2.63% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.010 -3.53% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.100 2.62% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.880 -3.36% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 30.980 2.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.435 -3.33% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 28.510 2.41% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.350 -3.23% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 83.070 2.27% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.500 -3.23% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.010 2.24% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 33.050 -3.22% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.060 2.17% ASX – ASX LIMITED 63.180 -3.01% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 65.500 2.10% PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 0.165 -2.94%

