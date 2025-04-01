Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 01, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 12:26 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

TRE TOUBANI RESOURCES LIMITED REGISTERED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.24

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TRE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Toubani Resources' agreement with the government of Mali to develop the Kobada Gold Project under the 2023 mining code was done with better terms than its modelled scenario.

The company is targeting a final investment decision in late 2025.

Speculative Buy retained. Target price $1.40.

This report was published on March 31, 2025.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.24 Difference: $1.16

If TRE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 483% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Banks - Overnight Price: $31.57

Jarden rates ((WBC)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden notes the update on Westpac's Unite overhaul project, highlighting there was no change in scope but deposit ledger consolidation is not costed.

The broker expects the project to cost more than budgeted and take longer to implement.

The analyst lifted the FY25 EPS forecast by 1.0% mainly due to lower bad debts but cut the FY26 forecast by -2.2% on higher operating expenses.

Target reduced to $31.00 from $31.20. Underweight retained.

This report was published on March 28, 2025.

Target price is $31.00 Current Price is $31.57 Difference: minus $0.57 (current price is over target).

If WBC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $29.07, suggesting downside of -7.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 168.00 cents and EPS of 200.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 199.0, implying annual growth of -0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 155.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 156.00 cents and EPS of 199.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 198.8, implying annual growth of -0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 156.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

WES WESFARMERS LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $72.01

Goldman Sachs rates ((WES)) as Buy (1) -

Following Bunnings' Strategy Day in Melbourne, Goldman Sachs is more confident about the retailer's ability to increase market share and manage product ranges to boost sales and profits.

The broker notes the retailer is focused on new product launches but with an eye on maximising space usage.

There is also an emphasis on exclusive product ranges and pack sizes, and more push towards commercial sales by providing additional services.

Digital and technology are also the retailer's key focus. Target price unchanged at $80.40. Buy retained.

This report was published on March 27, 2025.

Target price is $80.40 Current Price is $72.01 Difference: $8.39

If WES meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $70.29, suggesting downside of -3.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 200.00 cents and EPS of 231.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 238.3, implying annual growth of 5.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 202.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 227.00 cents and EPS of 259.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 265.0, implying annual growth of 11.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 228.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

