ECHO IQ SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION AGREEMENTS WITH SCIMAGE AND MEDAXIOM TO EXPAND ECHOSOLV AS ACROSS 36 US CARDIOLOGY NETWORKS

EchoSolv AS will be fully integrated into ScImage’s medical workflow platform, facilitating streamlined deployment within MedAxiom’s hospital and cardiology networks.

ScImage is a nationally recognised Cloud and integrated workflow management platform, with over 1,200 users, specialising in the collation of medical images and secure, real-time access to patient information for a broad client base across the US.

MedAxiom is an American College of Cardiology company and the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organisational performance solutions.

Expanded distribution will further demonstrate EchoSolv AS’ ability to enhance detection rates for severe Aortic Stenosis, a key factor in Echo IQ’s pursuit of a Category I CPT code in the US market.

Echo IQ is in active discussions with ScImage to extend availability of EchoSolv AS to additional cardiology networks across the ~1,200 active users of ScImage’s PICOM365 platform in the US.

SYDNEY, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI and Medical Technology company Echo IQ ("the Company") (ASX: EIQ) is pleased to advise of significant Partnership and Integration Agreements with ScImage and MedAxiom, two leading US healthcare technology providers. This collaboration will considerably expand the distribution of EchoSolv AS, integrating its advanced AI-powered cardiology technology across an extensive network of hospitals and cardiology practices in the United States.

Under the agreement, EchoSolv AS will be initially deployed across 36 MedAxiom/ScImage-affiliated hospitals and cardiology practices, enabling physicians to access advanced AI-driven diagnostics through ScImage’s industry-leading image management and workflow platform. By leveraging ScImage’s agile cloud- native architecture, EchoSolv AS will be delivered seamlessly for easy user adoption. This partnership significantly expands EchoSolv AS’ presence in the US market, providing broader access to cutting-edge technology for early, accurate detection of severe aortic stenosis.

This agreement solidifies Echo IQ’s position as a key innovator in AI-driven cardiovascular disease detection, reinforcing its commitment to advancing patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

Management Commentary:

Founder and CEO of ScImage, Inc., Dr Sai Raya PhD, said: "We are proud to be making Echo IQ’s extraordinary capabilities available to our customers. Both companies share a vision of technology-powered tools that enhance cardiology as well as patient outcomes. The limitless benefits of AI technology represent ScImage’s continued commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring our partners’ patients have access to the best technology available. I am confident our customers will embrace the benefits of seamless integration with this ground-breaking AI technology."

Echo IQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dustin Haines, said: "This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to transform cardiovascular diagnostics in the US. By integrating EchoSolv AS into ScImage’s workflow platform and deploying it across MedAxiom’s extensive network, we are ensuring that more physicians have access to innovative, AI-driven solutions to detect and manage severe aortic stenosis. This partnership further supports our approach of prioritising integrations in the lead up to our CATIII reimbursement. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and expanding access to this life-saving technology across more hospital networks nationwide."

About ScImage:

A pioneer in the healthcare industry, ScImage was founded in 1993 and has consistently provided innovative enterprise image management and workflow solutions that are flexible, scalable and secure with an emphasis on establishing and nurturing excellent relationships with partners. Learn more at scimage.com.

About MedAxiom:

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organisational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organisation members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organisations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

Investor Enquiries:

Deon Strydom

deon.strydom@echoiq.ai

ABOUT ECHO IQ

Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

