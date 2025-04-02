ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 148.000 6.06% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -11.11% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.210 4.29% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.600 -10.51% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.680 4.28% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -8.33% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.925 3.35% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.285 -6.20% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 17.320 3.22% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.310 -6.06% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 30.120 3.19% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 9.100 -5.41% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 11.800 2.97% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.090 2.90% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.810 -4.76% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.375 2.74% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.750 -4.51% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.130 2.60% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.070 -4.46% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.385 2.59% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.040 -4.44% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.800 2.56% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.560 -4.27% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.130 2.51% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 38.150 -4.12% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 2.50% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 -3.94% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.930 2.49% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.595 -3.92% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 25.500 2.45% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.790 -3.81% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.230 2.41% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 -3.77% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.750 2.37% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 -3.64% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.170 2.36% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.750 -3.60% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.120 2.28% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.545 -3.44%

