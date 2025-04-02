Crazy Domains Launches the ‘It’s AUstralian for BIG Ideas’ .au Direct Campaign – Creating Awareness of the Power of a Local Online Presence with a .au Domain Na

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Crazy Domains, an Australian leader in domain registration and online solutions, is launching a campaign supported by the .au Domain Administration (auDA), the organisation responsible for administering the AU family of domain names, relied on by internet users in Australia and around the world. The campaign aims to create awareness about what businesses need in today’s world to succeed online.

At the heart of the campaign is the message: "It’s AUstralian for BIG ideas", which emphasizes the pain points businesses face today. Through a light-hearted four-part video series, the campaign highlights how modern solutions are available to address these needs. Crazy Domains aims to empower even the smallest businesses to move beyond personal email accounts, reliance on social media alone, and the uncertainty of where to begin their online journey. It’s about standing out, building credibility, and leveraging the right tools to compete in an increasingly global marketplace.

The campaign aims to reshape the perception of .au Domain Names by highlighting the following:

The Importance of Local Domain Names – Showcasing how a .au Direct is easy to remember, uniquely Australian, and enhances brand identity for a strong and trusted online presence. auDA’s research has shown that 50% of Australian consumers surveyed say they only shop on websites ending in .au – speaking to the levels of consumer confidence in .au domain names.

– Showcasing how a .au Direct is easy to remember, uniquely Australian, and enhances brand identity for a strong and trusted online presence. auDA’s research has shown that 50% of Australian consumers surveyed say they only shop on websites ending in .au – speaking to the levels of consumer confidence in .au domain names. Easy Tools to Get Your Website Live in Minutes – Demonstrating how SMBs as complete beginners can effortlessly launch a website in minutes using Crazy Domains’ AI-powered Website Builder. Every .au Direct purchase comes with a 90-day website builder trial.

– Demonstrating how SMBs as complete beginners can effortlessly launch a website in minutes using Crazy Domains’ AI-powered Website Builder. Every .au Direct purchase comes with a 90-day website builder trial. An Email That Means Business – Highlighting the value of a professional branded business email that increases your authenticity and credibility of your business and communication in a world where online scams and threats are growing by the day. Every .au Direct purchase comes with a 30-day business e-mail hosting trial.

– Highlighting the value of a professional branded business email that increases your authenticity and credibility of your business and communication in a world where online scams and threats are growing by the day. Every .au Direct purchase comes with a 30-day business e-mail hosting trial. An Online Presence is Vital for Small Businesses – Emphasizing the necessity of an online presence in today’s digital world where Australians rely on the internet to products, services and information. A social media presence is great for brand awareness, but auDA research shows that 3 in 4 Australian consumers will only purchase from a business online if it has a website.

"Our mission is simple – to make it easy for Aussie businesses to succeed online," says Hendrik Kruizinga, Vice President APAC at Crazy Domains. "Supported by auDA’s Co-Marketing Program, we’re not only helping Aussie businesses get online but also ensuring they have the right tools to grow and scale with a .au Direct Domain Name."

This campaign underscores the power of local branding and the importance of having a strong, professional online identity. Crazy Domains invites all aspiring and established businesses to seize this opportunity and start their online journey today.

For more information about the campaign, visit crazydomains.au.

About Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2007. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown to become the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India. Our solutions include domains, cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more—all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We assist entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses go from good to legendary.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact

Paola Lorenzo, Public Relations Manager at Newfold Digital

corporatecommunications@newfold.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2655452/Crazy_Domains_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms