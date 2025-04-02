The Overnight Report: Big Tech Finds Favour

Daily Market Reports | 8:50 AM

Bargain hunting in technology stocks underpinned a Nasdaq rally overnight with a more risk on tone ahead of reciprocal tariff announcements tomorrow. ASX futures are suggesting another positive start for the local session on Wednesday.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7994.00 + 28.00 0.35% S&P ASX 200 7925.20 + 81.80 1.04% S&P500 5633.07 + 21.22 0.38% Nasdaq Comp 17449.89 + 150.60 0.87% DJIA 41989.96 – 11.80 – 0.03% S&P500 VIX 21.77 – 0.51 – 2.29% US 10-year yield 4.16 – 0.09 – 2.12% USD Index 103.87 + 0.16 0.15% FTSE100 8634.80 + 51.99 0.61% DAX30 22539.98 + 376.49 1.70%

Good Morning,

US markets recovered off intraday day lows with some buying despite less positive economic updates and tariffs.

What happened overnight

US markets had a choppy and volatile start to April and the second quarter. Major equity indices traded above and below prior closing levels as investors wait on tomorrow’s tariff announcements and digest this morning’s economic data.

The market moved lower following the latest manufacturing report that showed activity contracted in March while prices grew sharply for the second month in a row.

The data underscored the market’s growing fears about growth, which could translate into lower earnings prospects, heightened by uncertainty on the tariff front.

Heavily sold-off mega cap stocks found some buying support, with Apple shares up 0.5%, Microsoft up 1.8%, and Nvidia rising 1.7%. Combined, they represent nearly 20% of the S&P500 in terms of market cap.

Eight of the 11 S&P500 sectors registered gains, led by consumer discretionary, up 1.1%, communication services up 1.0%, and technology lifting 1.0%. The health care sector fell -1.8%, and financials were down slightly by -0.2%.

US Treasury yields fell across the curve. The 10-yr yield dropped -9bps to 4.16%, and the 2-yr yield settled down -5bps lower at 3.86%.

Liberation Day and tariff announcement

The Trump tariff announcements are expected to be announced 4pm eastern time or 7am tomorrow Australian time in the White House Rose Garden. Uncertainty around the exacts details remains high with White House Press secretary Leavitt stating Trump was “with his trade and tariff team right now, perfecting it to make sure this is a perfect deal”.

The Washington Post reported aides are considering a plan that would raise duties on products by about 20% from nearly every country, rather than targeting certain countries or products.

The EU, Canada, China, South Korea and Japan are all preparing retaliatory action against the tariff imposition.

Federal Reserve official Tom Barkin compared the economic uncertainty to fog, he stated: “It’s not an everyday ‘forecasting is hard’ type of fog…..It’s a zero visibility, pull over and turn on your hazards type of fog.”

Barkin also noted the uncertainty was leaving some businesses “frozen” or “paralysed”.

Macro news roundup: Extract from Markets Today, National Australia Bank

In US data, the Manufacturing ISM was a little weaker than expected at 49.0 from 50.3. It would have been even weaker if not for a 3.5pt increase in the inventories index. New orders fell for a second month, down -3.4ppt to 45.2, its lowest since May 2023. Prices paid jumped 7pts to the highest level since 2022.

Commentary highlighted tariff uncertainty with one respondent saying “business condition is deteriorating at a fast pace. Tariffs and economic uncertainty are making the current business environment challenging.”

Less timely JOLTS data for February in contrast were consistent with the earlier trend of a low hiring and low firing labour market that is broadly healthy but showing some very gradual cooling. Openings were a little below expectations at 7.6m vs 7.7m expected but have broadly chopped sideways since mid-last year. Quits, hires and layoff rates were all unchanged from January. ADP data is tonight, jobless claims tomorrow, ahead of Payrolls Friday.

In Europe, eurozone inflation was in line with expectations at 2.2% year-on-year. The core measure slowed to 2.4% from 2.6%, a tenth more than expected, while services inflation cooled to 3.4%. That followed country level data that was generally on the softer side of expectations. Markets have -19bps of cuts priced for April, though that has pared back a couple of basis points from the start of the week, helped by Bloomberg reporting on Monday that officials are contemplating an April pause.

From Australia yesterday, the RBA was on hold as widely expected and Governor Bullock played a straight bat in the press conference. The post meeting statement noted the “continued decline in underlying inflation is welcome” and that “the Board noted that monetary policy is well placed to respond to international developments if they were to have material implications for Australian activity and inflation.”

Though they noted there were risks on both sides of the inflation outlook and “a range of indicators suggest that labour market conditions remain tight.” In the press conference, Bullock said the Board “did not explicitly discuss a rate cut” but added “it did talk a little bit about downside risks and including the global downside risks.”

NAB continues to expect the RBA is a little too cautious on their inflation outlook and we expect a cut in May and a gradual cutting cycle that ultimately extends to 3.1% in 2026.

Corporate news in Australia

-Proprium’s $369m buyout of AV Jennings ((AVJ)) is accepted.

-Virgin Australia is due to IPO in June, with a May capital raising.

-The NZ government is considering a deal for Kiwibank, which includes an equity investment of NZ$500m and a possible IPO down the track.

-David Di Pilla of HMC Capital ((HMC)) states the intention to retain the hospitals if successful in the acquisition of Healthscope.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) has sold its UK construction business for $70m, exiting its international construction operations.

On the calendar today:

-NZ Feb Building Permit

-AU Feb Building Approval

-US Feb durable goods

-US Feb factory orders

-US March ADP

-ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) ex-div 34c (100%)

-HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED ((HVN)) ex-div 12c (100%)

-NOVONIX LIMITED ((NVX)) AGM

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 01 Apr 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7899.70 -1.03% 0.72% 0.72% -3.18%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS IPL Dyno Nobel Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett NST Northern Star Resources Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter PDN Paladin Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie PNR Pantoro Downgrade to Sell from Hold Bell Potter TRS Reject Shop Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett

