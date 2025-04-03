ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 5.22% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.680 -14.47% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.910 4.37% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 29.340 -14.34% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.880 3.23% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.490 -12.50% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.070 3.21% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 21.030 -9.47% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.170 2.99% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.140 2.88% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 23.980 -8.65% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.090 2.83% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.860 -7.60% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 37.770 2.75% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.680 -7.25% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.935 2.75% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.560 -6.91% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.340 2.73% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.435 -6.82% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.805 2.56% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.490 -6.58% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.070 2.39% PNR – PANTORO LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.850 2.39% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.550 -6.00% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.150 2.38% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.530 -5.87% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.440 2.33% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.830 -5.85% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 78.070 2.31% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.720 -5.75% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.260 2.16% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.895 -5.72% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.900 2.15% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 64.520 -5.27% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 20.290 2.11% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.050 -4.97% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.450 2.10% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.880 -4.95%

