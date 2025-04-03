ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.420
|5.22%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.680
|-14.47%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.910
|4.37%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|29.340
|-14.34%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.880
|3.23%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.490
|-12.50%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.070
|3.21%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|21.030
|-9.47%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|5.170
|2.99%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.145
|-9.38%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|2.140
|2.88%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|23.980
|-8.65%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.090
|2.83%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|4.860
|-7.60%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|37.770
|2.75%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|7.680
|-7.25%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.935
|2.75%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|2.560
|-6.91%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|32.340
|2.73%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.435
|-6.82%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.805
|2.56%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.490
|-6.58%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.070
|2.39%
|PNR – PANTORO LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.850
|2.39%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|9.550
|-6.00%
|RGN – REGION GROUP
|2.150
|2.38%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|3.530
|-5.87%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.440
|2.33%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.830
|-5.85%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|78.070
|2.31%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.720
|-5.75%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.260
|2.16%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|1.895
|-5.72%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.900
|2.15%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|64.520
|-5.27%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|20.290
|2.11%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|30.050
|-4.97%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.450
|2.10%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.880
|-4.95%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On